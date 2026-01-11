Kristi Noem seemed to be flummoxed by CNN’s Jake Tapper playing tape of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and confronting her about a “different standard” for Capitol police and ICE officers.

In the final moments of a tense, marathon interview on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday, Tapper played Jan. 6 footage and compared it to the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

“Those are law enforcement officers being physically attacked,” Tapper said of the Jan. 6 officers. “By this standard, would any of those officers be justified in shooting and killing the people causing them physical harm?”

Noem’s answer suggested that she believes the Capitol police would have indeed been justified in shooting Jan. 6 rioters.

“Every single situation is going to rely on the situation those officers are on,” Noem said. “But they know that when people are putting hands on them, when they are using weapons against them, when they’re physically harming them, that they have the authority to arrest those individuals.”

Tapper quickly pointed out that President Donald Trump views the two situations very differently.

“The president pardoned every single one of those people,” Tapper said of the Jan. 6 rioters.

Noem tried to insist there is no double standard.

“And every single one of these investigations comes in the full context of the situation on the ground,” Noem said. “And that’s one thing that President Trump has been so focused on — is making sure that when we’re out there, we don’t pick and choose which situations are in which laws are enforced and which ones aren’t. Every single one is being enforced under the Trump administration, and the clarity of the law stands. And if people don’t like it, these members of Congress and elected officials should go change the law and make sure they have that debate and policy.”

Tapper was wholly unconvinced.

“I just showed you video of people attacking law enforcement officers,” Tapper said. “Undisputed proof, undisputed evidence. And I just said President Trump pardoned all of them. And you said that President Trump is enforcing all the laws equally. It’s just not true. There’s a different standard for law enforcement officials being attacked if they’re being attacked by Trump supporters. We just saw that.”

Noem, in response, completely evaded.

“This individual, and these instances, and these investigations all have to be taken and done correctly in context of every situation that is happening on the ground,” Noem said. “So what we are doing today…the Department of Homeland Security is out there with our law enforcement officers, making sure that we’re targeting the worst of the worst and that we are talking factually about each situation and making sure we are bringing those perpetuators of violence back to justice, bringing them to justice and making sure they face consequences for their crimes.”

Watch above, via CNN.