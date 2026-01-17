Trump Flips Out Over WSJ Report He Offered Jamie Dimon the Fed Chair — Vows to Sue Chase For ‘DEBANKING’ Him After ‘RIGGED’ 2020 Election

President Donald Trump on Saturday slammed the Wall Street Journal for reporting he offered JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon the Federal Reserve chair position. Trump said that was “totally untrue” and that he plans on suing Chase in the next two weeks for “DEBANKING” him following the January 6 Capitol Riot in 2021.

The president vented about both the Journal and Chase in a Truth Social post on Saturday morning.

He started off by saying:

A front page Article in The Fake News Wall Street Journal states, without any verification, that I offered Jamie Dimon, of JPMorgan Chase, the job of Fed Chairman. This statement is totally untrue, there was never such an offer and, in fact, I’ll be suing JPMorgan Chase over the next two weeks for incorrectly and inappropriately DEBANKING me after the January 6th Protest, a protest that turned out to be correct for those doing the protesting — The Election was RIGGED!

Trump previously said Chase and the country’s other largest bank, Bank of America, both declined to give him accounts. The president told CNBC last summer he attempted to “deposit a billion dollars-plus” but was denied by both banks.

His Truth Social post was referring to a WSJ report from last Wednesday that said he offered the Fed chair position to Dimon in early 2025. Dimon did not take the offer seriously, WSJ reported.

Politico reported the idea of Dimon becoming the Treasury Secretary was floated during the 2024 presidential race, but his relationship with Trump has “since soured.” Trump on Saturday said he didn’t even consider such a move and that Scott Bessent has been a “SUPERSTAR” in the role.

He continued:

Why wouldn’t The Wall Street Journal call me to ask whether or not such an offer was made? I would have very quickly told them, “NO,” and that would have been the end of the story. Also, one was led to believe that I offered Jamie Dimon the job of Secretary of the Treasury, but that would be one that he would be very interested in. The problem is, I have Scott Bessent doing a fantastic job, A SUPERSTAR — Why would I give it to Jamie? No such offer was made there, or even thought of, either. The Wall Street Journal ought to do better “fact checking,” or its already strained credibility will continue to DIVE. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

The president’s post comes as his Justice Department is currently investigating Fed chair Jerome Powell over the multi-year renovation of the Fed building; Powell said he is being targeted by Trump for disagreeing with him on interest rates, not because of the renovation.

Chase told its customers in November that the U.S. government was investigating it for de-banking conservatives. The bank has denied booting customers or denying them accounts based on their political beliefs. Now it looks like Dimon and Chase will have to deal with a lawsuit from the president.