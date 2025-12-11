Jasmine Crockett Flips Mike Johnson’s ‘Mamdani’ Snub as Senate Bid Endorsement

Jasmine Crockett reacts to Speaker Johnson calling her another Zohran Mamdani. “Last time I checked he got elected. He became Mayor over the Presidents choice.” pic.twitter.com/9y3CQCWRQs — Winter (@WPolitics1) December 11, 2025

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) has flipped House Speaker Mike Johnson’s “Mamdani” mockery of her Texas Senate run into an endorsement.

At a Capitol press conference on Wednesday, Johnson rubbed his hands together and grinned when asked about her announcement.

“I’m absolutely delighted that Jasmine Crockett is running for Senate in Texas. I think it’s one of the greatest things that’s happened to the Republican Party in a long, long time,” he said. “She is the face of the Democratic Party, she and Mamdani. Good luck with that.”

Johnson insisted he wants her voice amplified heading into 2026: “I want her to have the largest, loudest microphone that she can every single day.” The Speaker, however, predicted Texas would “elect another Republican senator.”

.@SpeakerJohnson: "I am absolutely delighted that Jasmine Crockett is running for Senate in Texas. I think it's one of the greatest things to happen to the Republican Party in a long, long time. She is the face of the Democratic Party, she and Mamdani. Good luck with that." pic.twitter.com/A7KsoW5Esw — CSPAN (@cspan) December 10, 2025

Clapping back on X, Crockett took the attack and comparison to New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani as a compliment:

He invoked Mamdani’s name. Last time I checked, he got elected. I mean, I don’t understand why, I don’t know where he was going. But again, okay, if it means I’m getting elected, I mean, what are we doing right now, right? Like he’s like, ‘Oh, another Mamdani.’ I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, he became the mayor over the president’s choice.’ I mean, I’m good with becoming the senator. And frankly, Texans will be better if I become the senator. And this idea of, you know, you gotta sound like a Republican to win. It’s clear that there were people that voted for [Donald] Trump that also voted for Mamdami. It is clear that there are people that voted for AOC that also voted for Trump. It is clear that there were people that voted for [Barack] Obama and then went and voted for Trump. And when you look at their policies, they’re diametrically opposed. So what that tells me is that there’s something different that people are looking for.

