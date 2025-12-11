Tucker Carlson Reportedly Thought Nuzzi-RFK Jr Drama Was Israeli-Deep State Plot to ‘Destroy Trump’

Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News host and conspiracy theorist, believed that the love triangle drama between Olivia Nuzzi, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Ryan Lizza was part of an Israeli-Deep State plot to blackmail Kennedy and “destroy” Donald Trump, according to Lizza.

In a series on his Substack publication, Telos News, Lizza — who was engaged to Nuzzi while she cheated on him with Kennedy — has been telling his side of the story. In the latest edition of the series, Lizza described a smear campaign Nuzzi carried out against him, and noted that he had corrected the record in a conversation with Wall Street Journal media reporter Isabella Simonetti.

That’s where Carlson came into the picture. From Lizza:

Isabella Simonetti brought Olivia some information she had learned from “a source familiar” with the situation. Olivia recorded their conversation in which Olivia denied everything, even though it was all true. Just as she had been doing for a year, with stories about bears and campaign leakers, Olivia saw the Journal article as an opportunity to reconnect with Bobby. Since he had blocked her old addresses, Olivia created a new email account to alert him to the Journal article, according to one of Olivia’s friends. Then, Olivia sent the recording of her conversation with Isabella to Tucker Carlson, and asked Tucker to send it to Bobby. Olivia wanted Bobby to have proof that she remained loyal and that she continued to lie for him. Bobby and Tucker, I was reliably told, had dinner during this period, and they debated how high up the plot to destroy Bobby went. Tucker, by then, was telling people, including Olivia, that Bobby was being blackmailed by Israel. And in terms of conspiracy theorists, he was like the Alex Jones to Bobby’s Oliver Stone. Bobby just thought it was me, possibly working with Olivia. But Tucker thought it was a much grander deep-state plot to destroy Trump by destroying Bobby. He assumed I was just the tip of the spear.

Carlson has promoted a wide variety of anti-Semitic commentators in recent years while also leveling myriad accusations against Israel and Jewish-Americans.