Fox & Friends Slams Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens for Charlie Kirk Conspiracies

Fox & Friends issued a sharp on-air rebuke Thursday, targeting conspiracy theories promoted by Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens about Charlie Kirk’s killing, marking one of the clearest public breaks yet between Fox News and two of the most influential figures in conservative media.

The criticism came immediately after the show aired Erika Kirk’s emotional interview with Harris Faulkner from the previous day, where she condemned commentators profiting from claims that Turning Point USA staff or foreign actors were involved in her husband’s death.

Brian Kilmeade opened the discussion by recounting several theories circulating on major right-wing podcasts. He cited claims of a second shooter, alternative timelines, and videos alleging a “military figure” on a roof. “People are making money. They have unsubstantiated theories and are running with it,” Kilmeade said.

Ainsley Earhardt pushed back on allegations that the killing was orchestrated from inside Turning Point USA. “The FBI never said this was an inside job. The FBI never said someone from Turning Point killed Charlie Kirk,” she said. Kilmeade followed, “Or Israel killed him,” referencing a conspiracy theory circulating online and one that critics have connected to Carlson’s remarks at Kirk’s memorial. In that speech, Carlson told a story about powerful groups conspiring to kill “the guy telling the truth,” using imagery that Jewish organizations later criticized as echoing antisemitic tropes. Carlson has not clarified those comments.

Earhardt restated the basic details of the investigation, noting the suspect had complained about Kirk’s rhetoric beforehand and allegedly confessed to his roommate. The co-hosts framed their recap as an effort to counter misinformation circulating among conservative influencers with large audiences.

Lawrence Jones closed the segment with an emotional appeal directed at commentators fueling the controversy. “They already assassinated the man. Why would you want the grave to be destroyed?” he said, arguing that those who claimed friendship with Kirk should be protecting his widow rather than amplifying speculation. “When something happens to someone you love, you protect the widow and the kids. You don’t pour gasoline on the attacks being directed at them,” Jones added, urging figures who attended Kirk’s funeral to “stand up for her, if Charlie was your friend.”

Even so, neither Carlson nor Owens was mentioned by name. Owens has published multiple episodes accusing Kirk’s staff of hiding information, while Carlson has repeatedly suggested undisclosed forces may have influenced the event or its investigation. Representatives for both did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The exchange highlighted a widening rift between traditional conservative media institutions and the influencer class that increasingly dominates right-wing online discourse. Carlson and Owens operate outside Fox’s corporate structure yet command larger digital reach than many cable shows. Their narratives have shaped much of the reaction to Kirk’s killing, at times overwhelming official statements from Turning Point USA and the Kirk family. Fox News, which maintains a long-standing relationship with TPUSA and relies on its youth infrastructure, has clear institutional incentives to push back on content portraying the organization as complicit.

The Utah murder case remains active, with the suspect scheduled to appear before a judge on Thursday and prosecutors expected to release additional filings in the coming weeks.

Turning Point USA has urged supporters to avoid spreading speculation and plans further guidance once new investigative materials are public. Carlson is scheduled to release a new monologue Friday evening, where his audience will watch closely for any response. Fox News, meanwhile, appears prepared to continue distancing itself from the conspiratorial commentary that has surged across the conservative media landscape since Kirk’s killing.

