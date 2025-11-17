Trump Threatens to Move World Cup Games Out of Seattle Following ‘Communist’ Mayor’s Election

During an Oval Office meeting on the upcoming International Federation of Association Football World Cup, President Donald Trump threatened to move games out of 2026 host city Seattle, if the new “communist” mayor causes problems.

Katie Wilson, who identifies as a democratic socialist like New York’s Zohran Mamdani, recently won the mayoral contest in the West Coast’s fifth-largest city.

“If we think there’s going to be a sign of any trouble, I would ask Gianni [Infantino] to move that to a different city,” Trump said, referring to FIFA’s president.

“We have a lot of cities that would love to have it, number one,” Trump said. “And we will do it very safely. So if we think there is a problem in Seattle — we have a very, very liberal-slash-communist mayor. I would say certainly beyond just liberal. I watched her over the weekend. Another beauty we’ve got there. If we think there’s going to be a problem, Gianni, can I say we will move?” Trump asked Infantino.

Trump continued, “I don’t think we will have this problem, but we will move the event to some place it will be appreciated and safe.”

“They will experience a safe and secure world cup,” Infantino said of the fans. “It is the responsibility, of course, of the government, of Secretary [Kristi] Noem, of everyone. And obviously, we will discuss, we are working together. We have a task force for this. We must ensure that all fans coming from the world are being here, they can experience a celebration of coming together of the sport and this goes only with 100% safety.”

Noem interjected, “We are communicating with all these mayors about what their responsibilities are. They know the safety and security of these events is their number-one responsibility. We’ll be there, the president is always there to keep Americans safe. He also make sure that the people that know their responsibilities and that they are prepared to host these events and do so in a safe manner.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.