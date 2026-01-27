Joe Biden Torches Trump Admin in Scathing Rebuke of Minneapolis Shootings: ‘Targeting American Citizens’

Former President Joe Biden delivered a scathing public rebuke of the federal government’s actions in Minneapolis on Tuesday, accusing the administration of betraying the nation’s “core values” after the fatal shootings of Renée Good and Alex Pretti amid protests over immigration enforcement operations.

Though he stopped short of naming President Donald Trump, Biden said the people of Minnesota had “suffered at the hands of this Administration” in one of his most forceful political interventions since leaving office.

“Violence and terror have no place in the United States of America, especially when it’s our own government targeting American citizens,” he warned, praising Minnesotans for reminding citizens “what it is to be American.”

He concluded with a call for justice in the form of “full, fair, and transparent investigations” into the deaths of Good and Pretti.

The statement in full, posted to X, reads:

What has unfolded in Minneapolis this past month betrays our most basic values as Americans. We are not a nation that guns down our citizens in the street. We are not a nation that allows our citizens to be brutalized for exercising their constitutional rights. We are not a nation that tramples the 4th Amendment and tolerates our neighbors being terrorized. The people of Minnesota have stood strong — helping community members in unimaginable circumstances, speaking out against injustice when they see it, and holding our government accountable to the people. Minnesotans have reminded us all what it is to be American, and they have suffered enough at the hands of this Administration. Violence and terror have no place in the United States of America, especially when it’s our own government targeting American citizens. No single person can destroy what America stands for and believes in, not even a President, if we — all of America — stand up and speak out. We know who we are. It’s time to show the world. More importantly, it’s time to show ourselves. Now, justice requires full, fair, and transparent investigations into the deaths of the two Americans who lost their lives in the city they called home. Jill and I are sending strength to the families and communities who love Alex Pretti and Renee Good as we all mourn their senseless deaths.

Good was fatally shot in her car in Minneapolis on January 7 by ICE agent Jonathan Ross while Pretti was killed in a separate incident on January 24 after being shot by a Border Patrol agent.

