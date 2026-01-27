CNN Drops Full New Bombshell Video of Alex Pretti Killing By Trump Deportation Agents — Almost 7 Minutes Long

CNN rolled out a brand-new video of the killing of Alex Pretti by Trump deportation agents that shows nearly seven minutes of the incident before and after the shooting, and which was obtained by The Associated Press.

Chaos and widespread outrage erupted Saturday when Trump Border Patrol agents shot Pretti in Minneapolis as social media video of the incident circulated.

Protests erupted immediately, and Trump officials rushed to make outlandish claims about Pretti, the man who was shot — even falsely labeling him an “assassin” intent on “massacring” feds.

But multiple videos of the shooting refuted those claims.

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s The Situation Room, anchor Wolf Blitzer asked reporter Tom Foreman to break down one of those videos — a seven-minute clip obtained by the Associated Press.

Foreman took viewers through a few minutes of the video, which depicts the actions that led up to the shooting and thoroughly knocks down the Trump administration’s claims.

“This video just gets worse and worse and worse for the White House and what they’ve been claiming!” Foreman told Blitzer as he went through about three-and-a-half minutes from the video.

TOM FOREMAN: He’s in a sort of a fetal position, you know, sort of face down on the ground. And from all evidence in the video, the only person to touch Alex Pretti’s gun was the ICE agent who took it from him a moment before they opened fire on him. So in all indications, he was unarmed when they shot and killed him. So this is, again, none of this is playing well for the official account of what’s on because all of it says the official account is wrong. WOLF BLITZER: And all these videos are so powerful and graphic, so disturbing indeed.

But at the top of the hour, co-anchor Pamela Brown played the full clip, which ran over six minutes and showed, as Foreman described, a very different scene leading up to the shooting than what the Trump administration has been pushing.

“There’s brand new video of the minutes leading up to this fatal shooting of Alex Pretti. We want to warn you, it’s disturbing,” Brown said.

Watch above via CNN’s The Situation Room.

