Johnson Pressed On If Trump Calling MTG a ‘Traitor’ Is Putting Her Safety At Risk

CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju spoke to Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) on Monday about the upcoming vote to release the Epstein Files and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) very public spat with President Donald Trump.

Raju asked Johnson in the hallways of the U.S. Capitol if he will support the bill to compel the Trump administration to release the Epstein Files, something he has opposed for months.

“I haven’t tried to kill it. We had lots of opposition to the discharge because it’s dangerous in the way it’s drafted,” Johnson replied.

“You talked to the President, did you advise him to get behind it?” Raju followed up.

“He and I talked about it quite a bit, but I’m not going to get into the content of what we said. His statements speak for themselves, and he has never had anything to hide. We wanted to ensure that victims of these heinous crimes are completely protected from disclosure. Those who don’t want their names to be out there. And I’m not sure the discharge does that, and that’s part of the reason,” Johnson replied.

“The president has called Marjorie Taylor Greene a traitor. She says it’s impacting her security and safety. Would you advise the president to stop calling her a traitor?” Raju then asked.

“I don’t know. But it’s not surprising the president is frustrated,” Johnson replied, adding:

Because of some of the criticisms that Marjorie had been out stating to the media. And of course, she criticizes me all the time, but I work on unity in the party, and my encouragement of everybody is to get together.

