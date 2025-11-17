Jasmine Crockett Says Speaker Johnson Is ‘Full of Sh**’ After Jake Tapper Tells Her, ‘This Is Cable’, You Can Cuss’

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) blasted President Donald Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson’s reversal on the Epstein files vote as “full of sh*t” on CNN Monday — but only after anchor Jake Tapper reminded her she was allowed to curse on cable television.

With Rep. Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ) finally sworn into office last week after a 50-day delay, a House petition for a vote to release the files related to deceased convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein had the 218 signatures needed to pass. For months, Trump has denounced the effort as a “Democrat hoax” and publicly berated any Republicans who supported it.

On Sunday, however, Trump wrote a Truth Social post that surprised many, calling for House Republicans to go ahead and vote to release the Epstein files.

On Monday’s episode of The Lead with Jake Tapper, Tapper introduced Crockett by mentioning she serves on the House Oversight Committee and cuing up a clip of Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) claiming that he had not tried to kill the discharge petition but shares Trump’s concerns about the bill.

“We wanted to ensure that victims of these heinous crimes are completely protected from disclosure,” Johnson told CNN’s Manu Raju in the clip. “Those who don’t want their names to be out there — and I’m not sure the discharge does that, and that’s part of the problem.”

“What’s your response to that?” asked Tapper.

“I would cuss, but I’m not going to — I’m just going to say he’s full of it, number one –” replied Crockett.

“This is cable. You can cuss,” Tapper reminded her.

“I’m not going to do it,” Crockett initially demurred with a laugh, “But I am going to say that he is full — okay, I’m going to do it. He’s full of sh*t.”

Crockett explained why she said that about the speaker:

Because here’s the thing. Number one, we know that he didn’t even bring the House back in because he was trying to avoid us dealing with Epstein. In fact, he would not even swear in a duly-elected, now new member of Congress, depriving and having to be sued by her state and others, because they literally did not have any representation. He violated the Constitution to avoid this. So miss me on pretending that this is about the victims.

She further criticized Johnson and other Republicans by pointing out that when documents obtained by the Epstein estate were released, the victim names had all been redacted but it was Republicans who were “out there saying, oh, and this person is the person that is supposedly mentioned in this section…to the extent that that victim’s family had to come out against them for revealing potentially her name.”

“So they’re full of it,” Crockett emphasized.

She added that she believed Johnson was counting on this not going forward, assuming he had had “lots of conversations” with other Republicans and expected the Senate to either not take it up or the votes weren’t there to pass it — “one of the two, but he never plans for this to actually go forward.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.