Joy Reid Busts Out Laughing At Image of Trump Burning in Hell with Jeffrey Epstein

Independent media host Joy Reid busted out laughing when SiriusXM radio host Dean Obeidallah raised the prospect of President Donald Trump’s burning in Hell with Jeffrey Epstein.

Trumps spiritual adviser and White House Faith Office senior adviser Pastor Paula White went viral with a rant in which she directly compared Trump to Jesus at an event that was supposed to be private:

PASTOR PAULA WHITE: Mr. President, no one has paid the price like you have paid the price. It almost cost you your life. You were betrayed and arrested. And falsely accused. It’s a familiar pattern that our Lord and Savior showed us. But it didn’t end there for Him, and it didn’t end there for you. God always had a plan. On the third day, He rose, He defeated evil, He conquered death, hell, and the grave. And because He rose we all know that we can rise. And sir, because of His resurrection you rose up.

On Friday’s episode of The Joy Reid Show, Reid and Obeidallah mocked the moment, and Obeidallah floated a Trump-Epstein meetup in Hell’s “green room”:

JOY-ANN REID: Oh, oh, oh. I can’t listen to no more of that! I’m gonna get struck by lightning! That is heresy. DEAN OBEIDALLAH: Exactly! What is, that is, Donald, first of all, you see how uncomfortable Trump was? Because she evoked the Lord and Jesus. Folks, there are people saying, “When is the Lord gonna call Trump home?”. It’s not the Lord, it’s the devil! At some point, the devil’s gonna be like, “Donald, you’ve done more damage than I could ever hope. Thanks! Come on home. I think you know your friend, Jeffrey Epstein.”. JOY-ANN REID: (LAUGHS) DEAN OBEIDALLAH: They’re gonna be hanging out in the green room down there, the poo room, whatever they’re gonna to be doing. But this, and you know who’s standing next to her? Reverend Jeffress who is the guy who called Catholicism a religion comes out of Satan’s womb. That’s how– they are an anti-catholic move with these evangelicals. They’re delusional They’re the ones you know, like someone should have come and put her into a special room that was padded. Invoked Trump is like Jesus? Trump’s the devil!

Watch above via The Joy Reid Show.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!