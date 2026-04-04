Trump Takes Victory Lap Over Jobs Report — Gives Thanks To ‘MR. TARIFF!’ in New Rant

President Donald Trump took a victory lap over this week’s jobs report, giving thanks to “MR. TARIFF!” in a social media post.

On Friday morning, a better-than-expected jobs report showed 178,000 jobs created in March, although revisions to prior months cut into the president’s net job creation.

During a busy social media morning, Trump bragged about the figure, credited his friend “MR. TARIFF!” and took a victory lap on Iran:

Not only were the jobs numbers GREAT yesterday, 178,000 new jobs, but the TRADE DEFICIT was down 55%, the biggest drop in history. THANK YOU MR. TARIFF! All of this and, simultaneously, getting rid of a Nuclear Iran. MAGA!!!

The president’s claim about the trade deficit was technically true, based on a year-over-year comparison of January and February, but not the overall trade deficit.

Also on Friday, news broke that two U.S. warplanes — an F-15 and an F-35 — were shot down by Iranian missiles and two other aircraft were hit by Iranian fire during rescue operations. One member of the F-15 crew is still missing.

As the search continued Saturday morning, Trump issued a new threat to Iran and another deadline, this time with a reference to God:

Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out – 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP

That post came hours after the White House posted a pair of videos marking the Christian “Holy Week.”

One video featured Trump reciting the story of Jesus, but with a Kenny G-esque saxophone score:

The president also posted a “Holy Week” message that included a Bible recitation:

But Trump’s first thought Saturday morning was to attack The New York Times for publishing an article with the headline “A North American Treaty Organization Without America?”:

The Failing New York Times, whose lack of credibility, and their constant Fake News attacks on your favorite President, ME, has caused its circulation to absolutely PLUMMET, referred to our severely weakened and extremely unreliable “partner,”NATO, as the North American Treaty Organization. The correct name is the North Atlantic Treaty Organization – A very interesting mistake! The hiring and educational standards have gone way down at the NYT. Bring back, “ALL THE NEWS THAT’S FIT TO PRINT” and, Make America Great Again! President DJT

That post followed a late-night rant lashing out at ABC News anchor Jonathan Karl that was filled with errors and falsehoods, and the demand “Don’t buy the book!” that Karl wrote.

That attack came days after Trump spoke to Karl on the phone to hype his address to the nation on the Iran war, which Karl described in a social media video:

Karl is the longtime ABC News anchor and White House correspondent, and author of the tell-all tome “Retribution: Donald Trump and the Campaign that Changed America.”

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