Israel Claims It Killed Iran’s Top Navy Commander

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy chief, Alireza Tangsiri, has been killed in an Israeli strike, according to multiple reports.

Tangsiri was killed alongside other senior naval commanders in the regime, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz told the Associated Press on Thursday, adding that Tangsiri is the figure responsible for blocking ships from crossing the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran did not immediately confirm Tangsiri’s death.

Trump also did not acknowledge Tangsiri’s demise, but did hit out at Iran’s “strange negotiators” during an early-morning Truth Social blitz as the Operation Epic Fury continues.

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