Trump Rips NATO, ‘Strange’ Iran Negotiators, and ‘Lunatic’ Dems in Early Morning Social Media Storm

President Donald Trump tore into NATO, “strange” Iranian negotiators, and “lunatic” Democrats in an early morning social media blitz on Thursday.

In a slew of eight Truth Social posts, all published in the span of less than an hour, Trump lashed out at several targets, including NATO and Iran.

“NATO NATIONS HAVE DONE ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO HELP WITH THE LUNATIC NATION, NOW MILITARILY DECIMATED, OF IRAN. THE U.S.A. NEEDS NOTHING FROM NATO, BUT ‘NEVER FORGET’ THIS VERY IMPORTANT POINT IN TIME! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” wrote Trump in his first post of the morning.

In another post twenty minutes later, the president threatened Iran and its “strange” negotiators:

The Iranian negotiators are very different and “strange.” They are “begging” us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback, and yet they publicly state that they are only “looking at our proposal.” WRONG!!! They better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won’t be pretty! President DJT.

Trump went on to share several articles from Just the News and the Daily Wire about Ukraine and the Senate, before writing:

When is “enough, enough” for our Republican Senators. There comes a time when you must do what should have been done a long time ago, and something which the Lunatic Democrats will do on day one, if they ever get the chance. TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, and get our airports, and everything else, moving again. Also, add the complete, all five items, SAVE AMERICA ACT items. Go for the Gold!!! President DJT.

Just two minutes later, Trump followed the post with a quote from Republican Steve Yates praising the president’s military action – “You couldn’t ask for more militarily. It will be studied with envy for many years to come!” – before concluding his spree with a short post, reading, “TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER!”

—

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!