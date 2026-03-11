Ted Cruz Claims ‘Threat of Terrorist Attack Is Higher Now’ After Saying ‘America Is Much, Much Safer’ Because of Ayatollah’s Killing

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) claimed that the U.S. is at a higher risk of a terrorist attack now than it has been in decades, but just 10 days ago, he made some very different remarks.

Both statements came after the U.S. and Israel started their bombing campaign against Iran on Feb. 28.

Cruz joined Thursday’s Hannity on Fox News, where Sean Hannity cited an ABC News report about Iran supposedly having “aspired to” attacking California with drones. ABC cited an FBI alert, which, according to U.S. officials who spoke to CBS News, was based on information that was not credible.

“As we sit here right now tonight, the threat of terrorist attack is higher now than it’s been in decades,” Cruz said on Wednesday. “We had four years under Joe Biden of open borders. We had 12 million people flood across the border – basically an open invitation to every terrorist, every Hamas and Hezbollah and [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] terrorist, come to America. We’ve seen in just the last week two terrorist attacks unfold.”

Despite the senator’s grim outlook, he told CNN earlier this month that the U.S. had been made “much, much safer” by the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an Israeli air strike on the first day of the war.

“This opportunity is here,” Cruz said on the March 1 edition of CNN’s State of the Union. “It is now. And removing the Ayatollah makes America much, much safer.”

The U.S. and Israel began their most recent bombing campaign of Iran 11 days ago. More than 1,000 Iranians have been killed since Feb. 28, including Khamenei and dozens of top officials. An elementary school was hit in southern Iran, killing at least 175 people, mostly children. Trump administration officials reportedly confirmed the U.S. was responsible. Seven Americans have been killed by Iranian retaliatory strikes. At the time of Cruz’s March 1 CNN appearance, three Americans had been reported killed.

