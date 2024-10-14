Kamala Harris Flays Trump As Anti-Black, ‘Unfit And Unstable’ Amid New Black Media Blitz

Vice President Kamala Harris torched former President Donald Trump as an anti-Black “unfit and unstable” candidate in an interview with influential National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Hall of Fame member Roland Martin — as part of a new mini-blitz of Black media.

As polls tighten and concern mounts about the level of support from young Black men, the vice president is taking her message to several platforms that are influential with that group. In addition to Roland Martin Unfiltered, Harris is doing interviews with The Shade Room and Charlamagne Tha God this week.

During her interview on Monday’s edition of Black Star Network’s Roland Martin Unfiltered, the VP interrupted an exchange about housing policy to rip Trump to shreds over his history on racial issues and his fitness for office:

VP KAMALA HARRIS: So, there is, first of all, a danger in terms of understanding. There are two choices in this election and understanding what Donald Trump intends for middle class families. Two: look at it in the context of how he actually thinks and talks about Black folks in America. And you and I have talked about this before. He is not looking out for folks when he is — when he was a landlord and would not rent to Black families, sued for it. When he took out a full page ad in The New York Times against those five teenagers, Black and Latino — ROLOAND MARTIN: Saying they should get the death penalty — VP KAMALA HARRIS: — who were innocent, saying they should be executed. The Central Park Five. When you look at the first Black president, United States and he had birther lies? And now you look at Black immigrants, legal immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, and he gets on a debate stage and says they’re eating their pets? C’mon. This man is dangerous. Not to mention, Roland. Let’s fast forward to right now. He his staff won’t let him do a 60 Minutes interview. Every president for the last half century has done one. Anyone who’s running for president. Everyone has done it except Donald Trump. He will not debate me again. I put out my medical records. He won’t put out his medical records. And you have to ask, why is his staff doing that? And it may be because they think he’s just not ready and unfit and unstable, and should not have that level of transparency for the American people. There’s a real choice in this election.

Watch above via Black Star Network’s Roland Martin Unfiltered.