A former federal prosecutor called out President Donald Trump’s DOJ after what she billed a “humiliating defeat” — as the indictments of former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James were thrown out on Monday.

Appearing on CNN’s Inside Politics, Alyse Adamson, who served in the U.S. Attorney’s office in the District of Columbia, called out the Trump DOJ for a series of procedural errors — starting with the appointment of Trump’s handpicked prosecutor Lindsey Halligan, which was deemed to be unlawful by a federal judge on Monday and provided grounds for the cases to be tossed.

“I thought the case was a choose-your-own-adventure of procedural errors,” Adamson said. “And here we are — because this was a huge one…Halligan being appointed after the 120 days of the interim appointment had been exceeded was a huge problem. And indeed the court agreed that she wasn’t lawfully appointed. And the problem here is that Halligan did everything on her own. And so now these indictments can’t stand.”

CNN anchor Audie Cornish asked Adamson whether she had ever seen anything like this before. Though she qualified her answer by citing the dismissal of the classified documents case against President Trump — which was tossed when Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon ruled Special Counsel Jack Smith was unlawfully appointed — Adamson said Monday’s ruling was truly unique.

“Usually, DOJ follows proper process and procedure,” Adamson said. And now we see what happens when the DOJ attempts to do an end run around those procedures. The cases have now been dismissed and probably delivered a humiliating defeat to the Trump administration!”

