Lara Trump Blasts Katie Couric on Fox News Over Explosive Charlie Kirk Exchange

Lara Trump attacked journalist Katie Couric for her interview this week with Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) about whether he felt the late Charlie Kirk was an “extremist.”

Fox & Friends Weekend played a clip of the interview Saturday where Couric said, “I think some people might say Charlie Kirk’s rhetoric was extreme. People condemn political violence, but they also felt a great deal of discomfort with his language suggesting that these kinds of words lead to violence.”

Fetterman answered her by saying, “I’m an absolute free speech guy, and you have the right to say these things, and you definitely also have the right not to get shot by sharing your views.”

Fox & Friends’ Lucas Tomlison asked Lara Trump, “Do you think Charlie Kirk was an extremist?”

“Of course not. We all know what Charlie stood for,” she said. “He loved this country. He stood for freedom of speech and allowing people to say whatever it is they wanted, especially those people with whom he disagreed. He wanted to hear from them and create more of that back and forth. That’s’ what this country was founded upon.”

Lara Trump continued:

When you look at something like this Katie Couric interview, Lucas, I kind of feel like this was a person who once was pretty relevant, who has lost a lot of relevance, and it seemed like her attempt was to goad senator Fetterman into somehow justifying Charlie’s murder to get a a ‘gotcha moment’ with him for, I don’t know, a ratings boost, some clicks on social media, and say that that somehow because he might disagree with some of the things Charlie said, that murder was a justification? It’s outrageous. I think we’ve all seen the rhetoric amplify, we’ve all seen the consequences of that. Charlie is no longer with us. My father-in-law has had two assassination attempts on his life. Where does it end and when do people start calling this out on both sides of the aisle? It should not be up to Republicans and conservatives to call this out and say this is inappropriate no matter what.

Host Rachel Campos-Duffy built on Trump’s point by adding, “I refuse, like you, to accept that narrative that somehow Charlie Kirk was controversial. No, he wasn’t. He espouses the views of over 70 million people in America , and I find it hard to believe anyone said his point of view more compassionately than Charlie Kirk. I mean, he was so gentle in the way he said things and so inviting of debate.”

