Democratic strategist James Carville roasted Sen. John Fetterman (R-PA) after Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany claimed the senator is the “single smartest guy” in Carville’s party.

Carville joined McEnany on Saturday in America where he offered criticism for his own party, including the streamlined process to replace former President Joe Biden on the 2024 with former Vice President Kamala Harris.

McEnany asked at one point who Carville saw as potential 2028 candidates for his party.

“If I name three people, two people are gonna call me and say you didn’t put it on the list. But but there is a a wealth of talent. Some of it is known. I mean, [Gavin] Newsom… the big mistake we made is not having a contested primary. If you remember on July 7th in The New York Times, I said there should be four town halls and we just, the Harris people shut it down. She had no opportunity to show us what she could do,” Carville said.

After longtime Democratic strategist offered up one of his own party’s “mistakes,” McEnany then offered another: not listening to Fetterman.

“Can I tell you another huge mistake of your party? Not listening to Senator John Fetterman. That is the single smartest guy you have in your party. He doesn’t hate. He says it like it is,” McEnany said.

“If John Fetterman is the smartest person in the Democratic party, the Democratic Party is in really, really, really deep trouble. Really deep trouble!” Carville said, laughing.

McEnany suggested the centrist Democrat come join the “big tent” of the Republican Party. Carville offered praise for a different Democrat from the same state, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (D).

“If I want to listen to somebody from Pennsylvania Democratic Party, I will listen to Gov. Josh Shapiro every day, seven days a week,” Carville said.

Watch above via Fox News.