MS NOW’s Jen Psaki Torpedoes Shocking Trump Fan Epstein Copes — Including Megyn Kelly ‘Pedophile’ Rant

MSNBC (now MS NOW) host and former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki roasted allies of President Donald Trump over their sundry coping mechanisms amid the renewed Jeffrey Epstein uproar — including shocking takes from Megyn Kelly and Laura Loomer.

On Friday’s edition of MSNBC’s The Briefing with Jen Psaki, the host opened her show by rounding up what she characterized as Trump followers filling a void created by Trump’s silence with “interesting excuses”:

PSAKI: Now over the past few days, and you’ve probably seen this, Donald Trump has done everything short of breaking into a full out sprint to avoid answering questions about the newly released trove of emails from notorious child sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, emails that repeatedly refer to Trump himself, some of which clearly imply that Trump may have known more about Epstein’s crimes than he has previously let on.

Now, I will tell you that tonight, aboard Air Force One, on his way to Palm Beach, Trump did answer questions about these emails, and we’re going to get to that in just a second. But those days of silence over the last week have created a very awkward situation for Trump’s party and for the MAGA movement, because whenever Trump finds himself mired in scandal, his supporters typically just kind of wait to see what he says, and then they follow his lead and repeat on what he says or what he tells them to say and how they should respond. But when Trump did not respond, when he said very little this week, it created a vacuum, a vacuum that Trump’s followers filled with some interesting excuses.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN BERMAN, CNN HOST: You say there are many questions. You still have a question about whether Donald Trump knew about the sexual abuse at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein?

REP. PETE SESSIONS (R-TX), OVERSIGHT & GOVT. REFORM CMTE.: Well, I’ve not gone through all. of the documents yet. As you said, there’s 20,000 pages.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PSAKI: OK. I mean, I haven’t read all the documents. We’ve heard this argument so many times. It’s a little bit like saying he hasn’t seen the tweet or hasn’t read the story. It’s kind of what they go to. But you really don’t need to have read all 20,000-plus emails to know that there are multiple instances where Jeffrey Epstein himself implies Trump knew about Epstein’s illicit behavior with underage girls. I’m not sure that excuse really holds water. It doesn’t hold water.

But believe me, when you hear some of the other excuses I’m about to play, you may think, hey, that Pete Sessions answer, eh, it wasn’t so bad.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JESSE WATTERS, HOST, “JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME”: Ghislaine Maxwell said Trump did nothing wrong.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(LAUGHTER)

PSAKI: Oh, well, there you have it. I guess the case there is closed, Jesse Watters. Epstein’s co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell says Trump did nothing wrong. Never mind the fact that she is reportedly seeking a pardon from Trump, that she got moved to a cushy minimum security prison under Trump, or that these emails now indicate she lied repeatedly in her testimony.

Look, obviously, none of those are particularly good excuses. They’re pretty bad. But you know what? Give those guys some credit, even Jesse Watters, because at least those excuses did not veer into whatever the hell this is.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MEGYN KELLY, HOST, “THE MEGYN KELLY SHOW”: As for Epstein, I’ve said this before, but just as a reminder, I do know somebody very, very close to this case who is in a position to know virtually everything, not everything, but virtually everything. And this person has told me from the start, years and years ago, that Jeffrey Epstein, in this person’s view, was not a pedophile. This is this person’s view who was there for a lot of this. But that he was into the barely legal type, like he liked 15-year-old girls. And I — I realize this is disgusting. I’m definitely not trying to make an excuse for this. I’m just giving you facts that he wasn’t into like eight-year-olds.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PSAKI: Yuck. I also — just every time I watch this, I’m just surprised, there’s like the nodding along and agreeing. I don’t even. Anyway. I mean, how eager to move on from discussing the Epstein files do you have to be? How eager to exonerate Trump to please Trump do you have to be to go to the length of explaining how Epstein’s attraction to 15-year-olds, who, by the way, are not at all barely legal, compares with eight-year-olds.

And Megyn Kelly even threw in there the anonymous person, who apparently knows virtually everything about a child sex predator. And we should believe this person over all the victims? So that was Megyn Kelly.

But Trump adviser Laura Loomer must have decided, you know what? She could add a little bit of whataboutism, as she tends to do, flavored with her trademark xenophobia. So she posted this. “You can’t be outraged by the Epstein saga and simultaneously not be outraged by the fact that we have Muslims serving in Congress.”

I mean, what? It sounds like something that was just prompted and spit out of a MAGA cheap ChatGPT prompt or something. Wild. I think it’s fair to say that none of these responses, none of them, were particularly effective.