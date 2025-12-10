Laughing Trump Drops Stunning Admission to Screaming Fans — ‘Sh*thole Countries’ Rant He Denied Was Real

President Donald Trump laughed as he told a screaming throng of fans that his stunning first-term rant about “sh*thole countries” was real — and took the attack further.

Trump has been fighting a battle over “affordability” since the Election Day bloodbath, insisting concerns over prices are a “con job,” and repeatedly claiming he’s already solved the issue. After a raft of new polls showed Trump getting clobbered on the economy, he decided to take to the road to spread his message.

His first stop was beautiful Mount Airy Casino Resort on Tuesday night, where he rallied to a cheering crowd. In one section, a laughing Trump admitted and expanded on the 2018 rant in which he decried migrants from predominantly Black countries and praised those from overwhelmingly White ones:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I’ve also announced a permanent pause on third world migration, including from hell holes like Afghanistan, Haiti, Somalia, and many other countries. AUDIENCE MEMBER: SH*THOLES! PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: (LAUGHS) I didn’t say sh*thole, you did! (LAUGHTER, HOOTING) Remember I said that to the senators they came in? The Democrats. They wanted to be bipartisan. So they came in and they said, This is totally off the record. Nothing mentioned here. We want to be honest because our country was going to hell. And we had a meeting, and I say, “Why is it we only take people from sh*thole countries?”. Right? Why can’t we have some people from (LAUGHS) Norway, Sweden, just a few? Let us have a few. From from Denmark. Do you mind sending us a few people? Send us some nice people. Do you mind? But we always take people from Somalia, places that are a disaster, right? Filthy, dirty, disgusting, ridden with crime. The only thing they’re good at is going after ships. But they don’t go after our ships. You know why? Because that same missile that knocks the crap out of them that with the drug dealers from Venezuela and others.

Watch above via The White House.