‘Like a Volcano!’ Steve Guttenberg’s MSNBC Feed Cuts Out As He’s Live At the Pacific Palisades Fire

Police Academy actor Steve Guttenberg joined MSNBC live from the Pacific Palisades amid the devastating fires in his community, but his feed cut out just minutes into his appearance.

Guttenberg reported Wednesday to MSNBC’s Chris Jansing from the front lines of the fire, where the actor has been volunteering and helping fire crews. He described some of the effects he’s seen firsthand from the fire, which has destroyed more than 1,000 buildings thus far.

“People are really panicking and really scared right now. Most people have evacuated their homes, but the fire is really raging, the winds are so hot. Last night, I was on the road and I saw a little dog that I tried to save. Somebody lost their dog and I couldn’t grab it. Then I went down toward the Chabad, which is the temple that I go to, and there was a tree on fire right in the middle of Sunset Boulevard,” Guttenberg said.

Guttenberg said there was a fire in the middle of Sunset Boulevard and he saw everything from a women’s club to a high school being engulfed in flames.

“You could hardly see in front of you. Both sides were burning. A theater we have was burning, the women’s club was burning. The high school was burning. It was like a volcano,” he said.

The actor recommended people abandoning their cars to leave their keys in the ignition so volunteers like himself can move them for fire crews. The actor also encouraged neighbors to help those who need it.

“It is really important to tell people in a crisis, anytime there is a crisis and you abandon your car, leave the keys in the car so guys like me can move the car so that firefighters can get through with the fire trucks. If you are able bodied, use yourself to help people in wheelchairs, young people, mothers with anxiety attacks, people that are in trouble, help them. Help them get out,” he said.

Guttenberg’s feed cut out right as he delivered his positive declaration about people helping each other in times of crisis.

“We should use this kindness and compassion not only in crisis but we should remember to do it all the time,” he said.

“We totally lost Steve, but he did a remarkable thing here. He really did,” Jansing said.

