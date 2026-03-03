Lindsey Graham Dubs Trump and Netanyahu the ‘Modern Roosevelt-Churchill’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) gave President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a massive compliment, dubbing the duo the “modern day Roosevelt-Churchill combination” as they are conducting joint military strikes against “religious Nazis’ in Iran.

Graham — as anyone who vaguely paid attention in their high school history class or has watched the History Channel knows — was referring to President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, the two men who spearheaded the Allies against Nazi Germany in World War II.

The senator praised Trump and Netanyahu during an appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show on Monday night.

“Bibi and Trump are the modern Roosevelt-Churchill combination. Bibi and President Trump are Roosevelt-Churchill, two great war time leaders working together to bring down evil.

He continued:

Iran would kill Americans in large numbers if they could. If they could build a missile to hit us, they would hit us. If they had a nuclear weapon, they would use it. Their proxies — Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis — have American bloods on their hands. Hezbollah killed 220 Marines and 18 sailors in 1983. So these people are religious Nazis, you can no more convince the ayatollah to give up his religious Nazi views than you could convince Hitler to stop killing all the Jews.

Graham made the comments a few days after American and Israeli strikes killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and dozens of other leaders from Iran’s theocratic regime.

The senator had been calling for the U.S. to attack Iran for a while leading up to the launch of Operation Epic Fury.

“If I were you, Mr. President, I would kill the leadership that are killing the people,” Graham said in January. “You gotta end this.”

He has also been sporting hats that read “Make Iran Great Again,” in an obvious nod to Trump’s Make America Great Again movement.

President Trump on Monday said the war against Iran was ahead of schedule, based on his estimate it would take “about four weeks, maybe less.” He said on Monday night that U.S. forces could easily fight the war “forever” if necessary, considering America has a “virtually unlimited” stockpile of weapons.

“The United States Munitions Stockpiles have, at the medium and upper medium grade, never been higher or better,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!