‘Wow!’ Fox Reporter Stunned By ‘Sea of Red’ As Stocks Dive at Opening Amid Trump War with Iran

Fox Business Network reporter and Fox Nation host Lauren Simonetti exclaimed “Wow!” when host Stuart Varney pointed out the “sea of red” as stocks plunged at the opening bell amid President Donald Trump’s war with Iran.

Trump posted an announcement that the United States was in the process of attacking Iran in a video message from Mar-a-Lago, and since then, at least six American servicemembers have been killed in the fighting. The strikes took out senior Iranian leaders, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Trump is facing a widespread revolt from within his own base, and stock futures foreshadowed a rough opening following a relatively stable Monday.

On Tuesday’s edition of Fox Business Network’s Varney & Co, Varney set the table for the opening bell by telling viewers they were about to “see how bad it is.”

As the bell rang, the Dow plunged 850 points, and Varney remarked that the top 30 was a “sea of red” with only one stock in the green:

FOX BUSINESS NETWORK HOST STUART VARNEY: Alright, the opening bell will ring in about 40 seconds. As we approach the opening of the market, let me show you what’s going on pre-market. Bitcoin, $67,000 a coin. We ask the question, has it bottomed? People suggest that, oh, maybe it has, maybe a good bounce is coming, who knows? But the market as in stocks, DOW down at 900, Nasdaq down 500. The market really objects to the rise in energy prices. Gasoline up about 10 or 11 cents overnight. That’s that’s a big deal! Oil going to 76, $77 a barrel. Nat gas spiking 6%. Investors don’t like that and you’re about to see how bad it is. Press the button. Thank you very much. The market is open and I expect the Dow to be off hundreds of points in the initial opening. Here we go. What do we got? We got the Dow down 850. It’ll settle. Somewhere in the region of 8 or 900 points down, that’s about 1.8 percent. If you look at the Dow 30– Well, it’s a sea of red isn’t it? I’ve got one winner. That’s in the top left hand corner. I can’t even read it. FOX BUSINESS NETWORK’S LAUREN SIMONETTI: Chevron. Huh! FOX BUSINESS NETWORK HOST STUART VARNEY: Chevron, thank you very much indeed. There you go. FOX BUSINESS NETWORK’S LAUREN SIMONETTI: Wow! FOX BUSINESS NETWORK HOST STUART VARNEY: The rest of them all in the red! Every last one of them on the downside. Alright, the S&P 500. That’s down sharply. 1.6%. That’s 111 points. 6.7 is the level on the S& P. Look at the NASDAQ. Down almost 2%. 438 points lower. You’re back to 22,300.

Watch above via Fox Business Network’s Varney & Co.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!