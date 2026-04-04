Lindsey Graham Promises ‘Overwhelming Military Force’ Against Iran Coming After Trump Phone Call: ‘Choose Wisely’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Iran will be facing “overwhelming military force” if they do not give in to U.S. demands, following a phone call with President Donald Trump.
Trump has been relatively quiet this week since a U.S. fighter jet went down over Iran. One crew member has since been rescued, and the search is underway for the second. Besides a brief interview with NBC News and some Truth Social posts, Trump’s last public appearance was on Wednesday when he attended Supreme Court oral arguments in a birthright citizenship case.
The president did speak by phone with Graham on Saturday though, according to the South Carolina senator.
“I just had a great conversation with [President Trump],” Graham wrote on X. “I totally support his ultimatum to the Iranian regime to open up the Strait of Hormuz and to do a peace deal. A massive military operation awaits Iran if they choose poorly.”
He continued:
This regime has been severely crippled through Operation Epic Fury. Their reign of terror against the region and the world needs to come to an end, hopefully through a peace deal.
After speaking with President Trump this morning, I am completely convinced that he will use overwhelming military force against the regime if they continue to impede the Strait of Hormuz and refuse a diplomatic solution to achieve our military objectives. If it’s not clear to Iran and others by now that President Trump means what he says then I don’t know when it will ever be.
Trump vowed in a Saturday Truth Social warned Iran that “hell will reign down” if they do not meet a deadline to open the Strait of Hormuz, where roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply moves through.
“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT,” the president wrote.” Time is running out – 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!”
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