Lindsey Graham Promises ‘Overwhelming Military Force’ Against Iran Coming After Trump Phone Call: ‘Choose Wisely’

Zachary LeemanApr 4th, 2026, 12:01 pm
 

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Iran will be facing “overwhelming military force” if they do not give in to U.S. demands, following a phone call with President Donald Trump.

Trump has been relatively quiet this week since a U.S. fighter jet went down over Iran. One crew member has since been rescued, and the search is underway for the second. Besides a brief interview with NBC News and some Truth Social posts, Trump’s last public appearance was on Wednesday when he attended Supreme Court oral arguments in a birthright citizenship case.

The president did speak by phone with Graham on Saturday though, according to the South Carolina senator.

“I just had a great conversation with [President Trump],” Graham wrote on X. “I totally support his ultimatum to the Iranian regime to open up the Strait of Hormuz and to do a peace deal. A massive military operation awaits Iran if they choose poorly.”

He continued:

This regime has been severely crippled through Operation Epic Fury. Their reign of terror against the region and the world needs to come to an end, hopefully through a peace deal.

After speaking with President Trump this morning, I am completely convinced that he will use overwhelming military force against the regime if they continue to impede the Strait of Hormuz and refuse a diplomatic solution to achieve our military objectives. If it’s not clear to Iran and others by now that President Trump means what he says then I don’t know when it will ever be.

Trump vowed in a Saturday Truth Social warned Iran that “hell will reign down” if they do not meet a deadline to open the Strait of Hormuz, where roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply moves through.

“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT,” the president wrote.” Time is running out – 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!”

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Zachary Leeman

Zachary Leeman covered pop culture and politics at outlets such as Breitbart, LifeZette, BizPac Review, HollywoodinToto, and others. He is the author of the novel Nigh. He joined Mediaite in 2022.