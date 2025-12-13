MAGA Fan At Rally Says Trump Must ‘Lower Fuel Prices’ — Another Says ‘Talk More About Grocery Prices’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One MAGA fan at President Donald Trump’s rally said he must “lower fuel prices,” while another wanted to hear him “talk more about grocery prices.”

Trump held a rally at beautiful Mount Airy Casino Resort on Tuesday night that served up lots of familiar elements, right down to the riff on buying too many dolls and an infamous private rant that he took public.

Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) sent their host Matthew Alvarez there to interview Trump fans waiting in line and inside the venue for hours before Trump took the stage— as is their habit.

One woman told Alvarez she wanted to hear Trump talk more about grocery prices, to have him challenge Democrats to work on a plan:

MATTHEW ALVAREZ: Let’s just go thirty thousand foot view. A lot of people say thirty five thousand foot view. I’m gonna say thirty thousand foot view. All right, let’s go thirty. What would you like to see from the Trump administration in twenty twenty six go? TRUMP FAN: Well, I would like to see him talk more about grocery prices because he’s the guy that can do it. And he’s done it. I would like them to say to the Democrats, you talk about affordability. Okay. What’s your policy that’s different than mine that’s going to help the American people? And if you have it, why don’t we work together in the Congress now and fix it? The problem is they have no answer. So they just throw out these words and they have mainstream media that goes along with it. The talking puppets. So I’d like to see the golden age come, stock market go up, crypto go up, prices come down, wages go up, manufacturing comes back. All good.

Another fan said repeatedly that Trump needs to “lower fuel prices” — and get rid of immigrant “freeloaders”:

MATTHEW ALVAREZ: what else do you think that would need to be done in order to save the country then? Let’s be straight up about this. And and sorry the question I just asked was all over the place. It is what it is. But if you were to talk to the president, say I was President Trump, I’m standing right here, what would you say to President Trump? TRUMP FAN: Lower fuel prices. MATTHEW ALVAREZ: And that’s it. TRUMP FAN: That’s the biggest thing. MATTHEW ALVAREZ: Yeah. TRUMP FAN: And get rid of all these freeloaders. I know for a fact there’s people that are collecting that are too lazy to work because they brag. I’ve heard customers brag to me. They can make sixty thousand dollars a year in free handouts. I know I know of one lady was bragging to me driving a ninety thousand dollar Range Rover and she sectioned eight housing. And they’re all like that.

Watch above via Right Side Broadcasting Network.