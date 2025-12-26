MAGA Goes Nuts After King Charles Claims ‘Diversity Is Our Strength’ In Christmas Speech

Britain’s King Charles III enraged British conservatives and some MAGA adherents with his annual Christmas message, where he pleaded for “compassion and reconciliation,” and proclaimed that “diversity” is one of the UK’s greatest strengths.

Charles spoke from the 500-year-old Lady Chapel within Westminster Abbey in London, saying, he longed for “resilience in the face of adversity, peace through forgiveness, simply getting to know our neighbors and, by showing respect to one another, creating new friendships.”

Britain’s Labour government is currently seeking to limit immigration and make the asylum process harder, just as in the United States. But unlike President Donald Trump’s approach, the king said that through “the great diversity of our communities, we can find the strength to ensure that right triumphs over wrong.”

“King Charles goes full ‘diversity is our strength’ in his Christmas speech,” wrote conservative blogger @NiohBerg. “Britain is suffering, and he doesn’t care about anything else. Diversity is their cult and their religion.”

MAGA attorney Mike Davis amplified that post and included his own advice to the king, writing, “Dear Charles: Diversity isn’t Britain’s strength. Diversity is Britain’s downfall.”

“King Charles gives a ridiculous Christmas speech on ‘diversity is our strength,'” wrote @WallStreetMav. “Of course, he never has to live with the diversity behind his security and walls. He lives in a bubble. He does not represent Britain and refuses to defend the English.”

In a second post, @WallStreetMav added a chart of “the diversity arrest rates in Britain.”

King Charles praises diversity in Britain in his Christmas message. Here are the diversity arrest rates in Britain. pic.twitter.com/GhBtlPtfQa — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) December 26, 2025

@TheBritLad, whose X bio says he’s “Defending western values,” wrote, “This man has betrayed the Christian faith, turned his back on the crown, and actively goes against the interests of the British people. The monarchy died with our late queen Elizabeth II.”

“King Charles asking Brits to unite with people who want to take over our country and make us a minority,” wrote

@BasilTheGreat. “He’s part of the problem. He’s betrayed us all. We need a better King.