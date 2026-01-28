Mediaite One Sheet: Trump Blame Game, Bari’s All Hands, Tik-Tok Trust Crisis

Welcome to a special preview of the all-new Mediaite One Sheet! Every weekday, Mediaite’s team of media-savvy writers and editors will sift through the dozens of media newsletters and curate all of the day’s best content in easily-digestible fashion — complete with insider knowledge and smart takes, all delivered to your inbox. Yes, we will sort through all the unique takes (and sort out the aggregation) and become your ultimate meta media newsletter, the single place you need to stay on top of everything in the media/politics newsletter world. Read on for a sample and subscribe to Mediaite+ at a highly discounted rate — where included is an ad-free experience on Mediaite.com!…And away we go!

The Big Picture

The chattering class converged on one story Tuesday: Bari Weiss finally addressing her CBS News newsroom. The verdicts ranged from cautiously optimistic to openly hostile, but most agreed on the core tension — Weiss correctly diagnosed linear TV’s decline while offering solutions that raised more questions than they answered. Elsewhere, media critics tracked the Washington Post’s slow-motion collapse (layoffs could begin this week), dissected TikTok’s trust crisis under new Trump-aligned ownership, and obtained the internal blame game over the administration’s Minneapolis messaging disaster. The through-line: who controls the narrative, and who’s watching the narrators.



Top Story

BARI WEISS ADDRESSES HER TROOPS — NEGATIVE NABOBS POUNCE

Bari Weiss finally faced her skeptical CBS News newsroom Tuesday. The all-hands meeting was her first since taking over in October, and the self-appointed media referees had been waiting for months to assess her vision. The verdicts are in — and they’re mixed.

Status’s Oliver Darcy, who obtained a transcript of Weiss’s prepared remarks, delivered the most comprehensive dispatch. He noted Weiss opened by acknowledging “a lot of noise around me taking this job” and promised to earn trust rather than ask for it. Her blunt assessment: “Right now we are not producing a product enough people want”…

Barrett Media captured her sharpest language: “We can blame demographics, or technology, or fractured attention spans, or ‘news avoidance,’ but these are all copes.” She warned that clinging to broadcast television means “we’re toast”…

Breaker’s Lachlan Cartwright, who obtained audio of the meeting, broke news that CBS News President Tom Cibrowski “is working to completely revamp the third-placed CBS Mornings.” Cartwright adds that cuts are expected “in the coming weeks” as a mix of layoffs and non-renewals…

The contributor announcements drew the most scrutiny.

NPR’s David Folkenflik reported 18 paid commentators are joining the network. Darcy flagged that Andrew Huberman “has relished in explaining why he does not get the flu vaccine” and that Dr. Mark Hyman is “closely aligned with HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the MAHA movement.” Other additions include H.R. McMaster, Manhattan Institute president Reihan Salam, and historian Niall Ferguson…

NPR’s Eric Deggans offered the bluntest critique: “Seems like her plan is to replace the journalists w/podcasters/influencers.” Deggans is among the more progressive voices in media criticism, and the pile-on from legacy media quarters was swift. Whether that reflects legitimate concern about editorial direction or guild protectionism dressed up as principle is a question the coverage hasn’t fully grappled with…

Brian Stelter, in Reliable Sources, framed the backlash as partly structural rather than personal. He noted that Weiss is pitching a startup-style reset to a legacy newsroom that still reaches far more people than The Free Press, raising a practical question beyond ideology: can a digital-first, personality-driven model scale inside a broadcast institution — and can it be executed day to day?

NewsBusters, from the right, shockingly saw things differently. Their newsletter praised CBS Mornings for having conservative radio host Dana Loesch on to discuss Minneapolis, calling it “another example of what many of us hope to see more of at a Bari Weiss-led CBS News.” The contrast is instructive: progressive media critics see a rightward drift; conservative media critics see long-overdue balance…

Poynter’s Tom Jones highlighted the meeting’s most awkward moment. Gayle King complaining about newsroom leaks: “I would like to think that we can have conversations and that we could talk candidly with each other, and it’s not going to frigging be in the paper. I’m so sick of that.” Jones’s dry observation: “It’s also a bit rich that someone who works at a news organization that depends on leaks to break many big stories is complaining about leaks.”

QUICK TAKE: The arbiters mostly agreed Weiss diagnosed the problem correctly — linear TV is dying, digital is the future, scoops matter. They mostly disagreed on whether her prescription will work. The real tell may be the split reaction: when NewsBusters and NPR see the same moves and reach opposite conclusions, that’s less about fact-based journalism than about which audience CBS News is now courting.



Three Takes

THE WASHINGTON POST IS FALLING APART

