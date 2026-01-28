Remember the Epstein Files? Trump’s DOJ Is Still Breaking the Law.

They were supposed to be released. President Donald Trump signed a bipartisan law under intense pressure requiring the Justice Department to make them public. The deadline passed. The files did not appear. The DOJ is now breaking a statute its own president approved.

And almost no one is talking about it.

That silence reflects a presidency built on velocity replacing consequence and spectacle replacing governance.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act gave the attorney general 30 days to release all unclassified DOJ material related to Jeffrey Epstein. That deadline came and went in December. The department has released only a sliver of documents, offered no firm timeline, and provided no serious public explanation for its failure to comply. Reporters have not pressed the issue with any persistence. The absence of explanation has become part of the story.

Under normal conditions, this would be consuming Washington. A president signs a law. His own Justice Department ignores it. That is not a messaging problem. It is a constitutional stress test.

The Epstein files are not just a legal malfunction. They are a political exposure, best evidenced by a Ford factory worker shouting “pedophile protector!” at the president which elcited a presidential bird flip in response.

Trump’s base thrives on the idea that he pulls back the curtain on elites and protects the innocent against predation and cover-ups. When he signs a law meant to force release of evidence and then allows his own Justice Department to blow past the deadline without answer, it undercuts that core mythology. That is why this story should be more damaging — not just legally, but politically.

Instead, the space where accountability should live has been overtaken by a blur of crises:

Trump directing the military to invade another sovereign country and extract the Venezuelan leader, Nicolas Maduro.…Trump openly threatening military action against Iran…Trump openly talking of invading or taking Greenland as a territorial acquisition…Federal immigration enforcement in Minneapolis erupting into national unrest and deadly encounters in Minneapolis…Senior administration officials leaking and attacking one another in public.

Any one of these would have defined an entire presidency. In Trump’s second term, they barely define a week.

All of this feels far less like improvisation and more of a deliberate strategy of stacking controversies faster than accountability can form. The firehouse of scandal and conflict worked well for the White House in 2025, so why not turn it up for 2026 ahead of the midterms? The phrase for it is “flooding the zone,” and every timeline proves it works. Every recap demonstrates the same thing: Trump dominates coverage by ensuring nothing has time to mature into consequence.

The Epstein files matter because they demand patience. They require follow-up, institutional memory, and sustained pressure. They are not visual. They do not trend. They are exactly the kind of scandal that cannot survive in a system optimized for speed and outrage.

A movement built on exposing hidden elites is now watching its own president quietly run out the clock, shielded by the noise he generates.

There is a trap here. Even naming the pattern participates in it. But silence participates more. Letting a statutory violation dissolve into the churn is the outcome this strategy is designed to produce.

The Justice Department is still breaking the law. The files are still unreleased.

What Trump has built is not just chaos. It is a political amnesia machine — an endless present tense where yesterday is unreachable before consequences can arrive.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.

