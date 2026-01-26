Mediaite One Sheet: Minneapolis ICE Video, Trump Retreat, and WaPo Implosion

Want to get this in your inbox every day? SUBSCRIBE HERE…and away we go!

The Big Picture

A second protester killed by federal agents in Minneapolis in three weeks. An administration response so detached from the video evidence that by Sunday evening, Trump was on a hastily arranged call with the WSJ‘s Josh Dawsey, quietly retreating from the certainty Stephen Miller, Kristi Noem, and Greg Bovino had projected hours earlier. The cracks spread fast: Republicans in Congress like Bill Cassidy, Pete Ricketts, James Comer joined the NRA, the NY Post and WSJ editorial boards, even Bill O’Reilly in calling for “adjustments.” Senate Democrats are threatening to cut DHS funding, a partial shutdown looms Friday, and Jeff Bezos’s Washington Post might be imploding — killing Olympics coverage, warning foreign correspondents their jobs are at risk. Meanwhile, a massive winter storm has left millions without power in dangerous cold across the eastern U.S. — a story whose full toll we may not understand for days.



Top Story

‘YOUR EYES DON’T LIE’: THE WEEKEND TRUMP LOST THE NARRATIVE

The killing of Alex Pretti — the second protester shot dead by federal agents in Minneapolis in three weeks — has exposed something the administration cannot spin away: a pattern. And this time, the official response didn’t just fail to convince skeptics. It collapsed in real time against video evidence that Americans could watch with their own eyes.

Within hours of the shooting, Stephen Miller called Pretti an “assassin” who wanted to “murder federal agents.” Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino said it appeared Pretti wanted to “do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.” Kristi Noem labeled it “an act of domestic terrorism.” The claims felt less like crisis communication than gaslighting — or, more plainly, lying.

The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and AP all ran frame-by-frame video analyses contradicting the government’s account. The footage showed Pretti holding a phone, not a gun. It showed agents removing his firearm from his waistband while he was pinned. It showed at least ten shots fired — five after he lay motionless…

The Atlantic’s Charlie Warzel observed that the footage “seems to have broken through the usual informational chaos,” noting that “on Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook pages, the videos of Pretti’s last moments appear to have galvanized people who don’t normally engage or post about politics”…

Semafor’s Max Tani spoke with Minneapolis Star Tribune editor Kathleen Hennessey: “We’re not trying to recreate social media. We’re trying to deliver what you’re not getting — names, dates, locations. You cannot be an informed person and just scroll through social media. It’s distorting”…

Poynter’s Tom Jones compiled the Sunday show confrontations: Dana Bash told Bovino, “It’s not a freeze frame. We’re showing a video of one of your agents taking the gun away. And that happened before Pretti was shot.” Kristen Welker pressed DOJ’s Todd Blanche on whether he was even “bothered” by what he saw…

CJR’s Jem Bartholomew warned: “If journalists uncritically repeat baseless claims about domestic terrorism in their coverage, they risk laundering, and spreading, the often ludicrous statements of MAGA officeholders”…

The editorial boards weighed in hard. The Times: the administration “is urging Americans to reject the evidence of their eyes and ears.” The Post called the killing “unjust.” The traditionally conservative WSJ board: “Time for ICE to Pause in Minneapolis” — Pretti’s actions “warranted arrest, not a death sentence.”

By Sunday evening, Trump appeared to blink. In what seemed to be a hastily arranged five-minute call with WSJ’s Josh Dawsey, the president said the shooting would be “reviewed” and that ICE would leave Minnesota “at some point.” It was a stark retreat from the certainty his officials had projected all weekend — and a tacit acknowledgment that the narrative war had been lost.

QUICK TAKE: When the Journal editorial board, Fox’s immigration reporter, the NRA, and your own president are backing away from your position within 48 hours, the strategy of asserting the lie early and repeating it often has hit a wall. The question is whether video-driven accountability can hold — or whether the next outrage buries this one.



Three Takes

EVEN TRUMP’S ALLIES ARE GETTING NERVOUS OVER ICE

