WATCH: Shock Video of ‘Largest Barrage’ of Hezbollah Rockets Yet Fired at Israel

Fox News’s Chief Foreign Correspondent Trey Yingst reported live from Israel on Wednesday as Hezbollah launched what he called its “largest barrage” of rockets yet in retaliation to recent U.S.-Israeli airstrike on Iran.

Hezbollah, labeled a terror group by the U.S., is a proxy of Iran in Lebanon and has long placed stockpiles of rockets in southern Lebanon aimed at towns and cities in the north of Israel.

Yingst shared shock footage of rockets being fired into Israel as some made impact and others were quickly intercepted.

Video circulating from Northern Israel tonight. pic.twitter.com/CGuTPweCUa — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) March 11, 2026

Yingst then shared a second clip with reporting on Israel’s response to the barrage. “This is breaking news. Tonight, Hezbollah launched over a hundred rockets across the border into northern Israel. This is the largest barrage that we have seen since they got involved in the war. I just spoke with a senior IDF official who says the Israelis, following this rocket fire, are now striking Hezbollah positions in Lebanon,” Yingst reported.

Israel is now striking new Hezbollah positions after 100 rockets were launched over the border with an hour. pic.twitter.com/L9nMDjckGC — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) March 11, 2026

Some 750,000 people in southern Lebanon have been displaced since Operation Epic Fury began nearly two weeks ago and Israel retaliated against Hezbollah rocket launches. The Times of Israel reported that before the latest back and forth “the IDF said it had so far struck over 70 targets in Beirut’s south during the war with Iran, including demolishing 50 multi-story buildings used by Hezbollah.”

Watch the clips above.

