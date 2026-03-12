Fox Business’s Stuart Varney declared that the Iran war has become about the “free flow of energy” and, in that respect, it’s not going well at all.

On Thursday’s Varney & Co., Varney argued that rising gas prices amid the conflict with Iran are providing “a lot of ammunition” to Democrats ahead of the midterms. Democrats, he added, see the Iran strikes as “an issue to be exploited” and there’s plenty to exploit.

Varney referenced the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing Iranian drone and missile strikes there against cargo ships carrying oil, further complicating a market that has seen major price increases since the U.S. and Israel launched their strikes. According to AAA, the average national gas price has jumped more than .60 cents since last month.

Varney said:

Houston, we have a problem. Remember that famous line from… Apollo 13? Well, you could apply it now. Houston, we have an oil problem. Yeah, we do. There’s plenty of supply, but we can’t get it to the right place quickly. Iranian drones and missiles have scared the world’s oil tanker operators from sailing through the Straits of Hormuz. Twenty percent of the world’s oil is bottled up in the Gulf. The president says, we’ve destroyed the Iranian navy, and so we have, but the attacks keep coming. Three vessels hit overnight. An oil refinery in Bahrain set on fire. The price of oil, again, close to $100 a barrel, $94.55 as we speak. The price of gas, perilously close to $4 a gallon. That is not good. This war may be about ending the Iranian nuclear threat, it is, but it’s become a war to ensure the free flow of energy. And at the moment, that war is not going that well.

The Fox Business anchor argued President Donald Trump’s administration needs to better understand what a pressing issue fuel prices are before it’s too late, specifically mentioning officials saying Navy escorts for vessels would not be ready within the month.

“This is a real problem because if all of that oil stays in the Gulf into April, you’re looking at oil well over $100 a barrel and gas well over $4 a gallon,” Varney said. “That will give the Democrats a lot of ammunition. They know the public doesn’t want a long war, and they know that $4 gas undermines affordability.”

