Fox News Political Analyst Cheers Ruling Striking Down Trump Tariffs: ‘SCOTUS Got It Right’

On Friday, after the Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, Fox News political analyst Guy Benson celebrated the ruling on X, writing, “SCOTUS got it right.”

The Friday decision, authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, ruled the tariffs illegal under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Notably, in addition to three liberal justices, the ruling was supported by Trump-appointed Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett.

“SCOTUS got it right, in my view,” wrote Benson on X. “SCOTUS isn’t so much slapping down Trump as it is *once again* telling Congress to do its job. If we want to use tariffs this way (separate debate, I’m skeptical), we can pass laws constitutionally. Way too much reliance on the executive and judicial branches to do things they won’t/can’t do with the authority they actually have.”

SCOTUS got it right, in my view. Three points: 1) Justice Gorsuch’s exchange in oral arguments was so key to me. He asked if a future POTUS could use this precedent to unilaterally declare a “climate emergency” and impose policies he or she wanted as a result. The admin’s lawyer… — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 20, 2026

Continuing, touching on what he calls “the Left’s cynical and dangerous delegitimization campaign against SCOTUS,” Benson wrote, “They lie and pretend this Court just prostrates itself in front of Trump and bends to his will. Not so, including on this big one.”

Trump, on the other hand, is seemingly furious over the decision, telling reporters on Friday during a White House presser that he is “absolutely ashamed” of the justices responsible for it.

“The Supreme Court’s ruling on tariffs is deeply disappointing,” Trump said. “And I’m ashamed of certain members of the court, absolutely ashamed for not having the courage to do what’s right for our country.”

He continued, “I’d like to thank and congratulate Justices [Clarence] Thomas, [Samuel] Alito, and [Brett] Kavanaugh for their strength, and wisdom, and love of our country,” mentioning those who voted to keep the tariffs. “When you read the dissenting opinions, there’s no way that anyone can argue against them.”

Later in the presser, when asked specifically about Barrett and Gorsuch, both of whom he appointed, Trump called the two “an embarrassment to their families,” adding that they are now “barely” invited to his upcoming State of the Union address.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!