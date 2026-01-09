White House Reportedly Suspects Marjorie Taylor Greene Tipped Off Left-Wing Protesters About Trump Dinner Plans

White House officials believe that former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, the superfan-turned-intraparty foe of President Donald Trump, may have tipped off a far-left protest group about Trump’s dinner plans last September.

According to Axios’s Alex Isenstadt, a “chaotic confrontation” between Code Pink protesters and Trump at Joe’s Seafood, a Washington, D.C., restaurant that Greene had recommended to the commander-in-chief, “embarrassed the president and intensified concerns in the White House about his safety.”

Officials told the Secret Service that they suspected that Greene may have informed Code Pink of Trump’s intention of dining at Joe’s that evening.

Per Isenstadt, the White House’s theory relies on two pillars:

1. Her suggesting where Trump should dine Officials say that after recommending the president go to Joe’s, Greene repeatedly called White House staffers the day of the dinner to confirm he was going.

After Trump heard about Greene’s calls, he called her shortly before leaving the White House and confirmed his planned visit, the sources said.

Greene — who was a regular at the restaurant — didn’t show up there when Trump and other officials were there, which struck some Trump aides as odd. 2. Greene’s relationship with Code Pink White House aides note Greene is friends with Code Pink co-founder Medea Benjamin .

. Greene and the organization are aligned in their opposition to the U.S. providing military aid to Ukraine and Israel.

Benjamin last year praised Greene for opposing Trump’s bombing of nuclear sites in Iran and for calling to strip foreign aid from the Pentagon’s budget.

Both Greene and Code Pink denied the accusation. The former told Axios that the charge is “an absolute lie, a dangerous lie,” and insisted that while she recommended the establishment to Trump, she didn’t know when he might go.

“That absolutely did not happen, to the point it is comical,” commented Code Pink’s Melissa Garriga.

Trump criticized Greene in a November Oval Office Q&A after Greene broke with him on a number of hot-button issues.

“Yeah, so I don’t know what happened to Marjorie. She’s a nice woman, but I don’t know what happened. She’s lost her way, I think,” said Trump at the time. “when somebody like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who’s now catering to the other side—I don’t know what, you know, I guess she’s got some kind of an act going—but I’m surprised at her. But when somebody like Marjorie goes over and starts making statements like that, it shows she doesn’t know.”

The feud only escalated from there.