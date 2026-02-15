A reporter on the ground in Arizona for MS Now denounced “influencers” spreading “misinformation and disinformation” in the Nancy Guthrie case.

In a live report from Tuscon early Sunday on MS NOW’s The Weekend, correspondent Alex Tabet — as part of his update on the latest about the search for the 84-year-old missing mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie — called out what he dubbed “an interesting and somewhat dystopian dynamic” on the ground.

“There are hundreds — if not thousands — of members of the local, national, and international media here,” Tabet said. “But there are also hundreds of influencers. And in these moments of developments in this story, they will go live to their hundreds — if not thousands, if not tens of thousands of viewers — and I will overhear them just say things. Things that are not based in fact. Things that are based in reality, or have been checked with the local authorities.”

Tabet had started his report by debunking numerous false reports from influencers, which had gotten traction.

“We saw multiple reports saying that multiple people were arrested,” Tabet said. “That is not true, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. We saw reports that [a] home [searched by authorities] belonged to a former county attorney. That is also not true according to Pima county sheriff’s office. And we saw a report that a suspect had fled the scene and later died by suicide, which once again is not true.”

The MS NOW reporter made clear his disdain for the influencers he believes are not acting responsibly.

“These comments… are made without regard to the fact that a woman’s life potentially hangs in the balance here,” Tabet said. He added, “Those little comments snowball into this misinformation and disinformation.”

Tabet then threw back to the studio, where MS NOW’s Jonathan Capehart said bluntly, “that is among the most disturbing things we have heard about this whole situation.”

