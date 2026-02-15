Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) ripped President Donald Trump — accusing him of being “still in the Epstein class” in a fiery interview on ABC Sunday.

Speaking with Martha Raddatz on ABC’s This Week, the Kentucky Republican — who has relentlessly pushed for transparency on the Epstein files — slammed the president, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and the administration as a whole. Raddatz began by asking Massie to weigh in on Bondi’s “combativeness” at Wednesday’s blockbuster House Judiciary hearing.

“She came with a book full of insults, one for each congressperson,” Massie said. “She obviously had one for me. And, you know, I’ve been there when [former AG] Merrick Garland was there. Obviously, politically, I don’t agree with him, but he performed much better in terms of at least not looking bad. And, unfortunately, we didn’t get the answers we wanted about the Epstein Files Transparency Act from her.”

Massie went on to trash Bondi and Deputy AG Todd Blanche over the letter they sent Saturday in which they claimed they have now produced “all” of the Epstein files.

“I know the DOJ wants to say they’re done with this document production,” Massie said. “The problem is they’ve taken down documents before we were able to go over to the DOJ and look at the unredacted versions. They took down some of the most significant documents. Two of them involving Virginia Giuffre’s case and other things, the picture of Epstein at — in a room where it’s got CIA written on the boxes. That’s been taken down. We want to be able to look at all these files. They can’t keep those documents down after they’ve already produced them.”:

Raddatz closed the interview by asking Massie to weigh in on Trump directly. The president has pushed heavily for Massie’s Republican opponent, Ed Gallrein, to defeat Massie in his primary bid later this year. He has repeatedly attacked Massie — and even his wife — as part of the effort to oust the congressman over his push for full transparency on the Epstein files.

The congressman, on Sunday, went hard after the president.

“Look, this is about the Epstein class, the people who are funding the attacks against me,” Massie said. “They may or may not be implicated in these files, but they were certainly rubbing shoulders with the people who are in these files. They’re billionaires who are friends with these people. And that’s what I’m up against in Washington, D.C. Donald Trump told us that even though, you know, he had dinner with these kinds of people in New York City and West Palm Beach, that he would be transparent. But he’s not. He’s still in with the Epstein class. This is the Epstein administration, and they’re attacking me for trying to get these files released.”

Watch above, via ABC.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!