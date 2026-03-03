MS NOW’s Chris Hayes Blasts Trump’s Mar-a-Lago War Room and ‘Ridiculous’ Hat in Blistering Rant

MS NOW host Chris Hayes ripped President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago war room and “ridiculous hat” in a blistering rant about the war with Iran that he called “an indelible moral stain.”

At 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Trump posted an announcement that the United States was in the process of attacking Iran in a video message from Mar-a-Lago.

Since then, at least six American servicemembers have been killed in the fighting, and Trump is facing a widespread revolt from within his own base.

On Monday night’s edition of MS NOW’s All In with Chris Hayes, a clearly angry Hayes launched into a commentary on the war that included bitter mockery of the photos that emerged of the Trump team monitoring the attacks from a curtained-off SCIF at his Florida resort home:

CHRIS HAYES, HOST: Good evening from New York, I’m Chris Hayes. Donald Trump’s war with Iran is illegal, reckless, and wrong. We are only on day three and it is already an indelible moral stain on this country. Today, the war threatened to explode into a larger regional conflict, something that many have warned could happen. Air raid sirens were heard in Jordan, while Qatar’s government said it shot down two bombers coming from Iran. That is, in addition to renewed fighting between Israel and Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon. And just this evening, within the last hour, there’s been news of a drone attack on the U.S. embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It caught on fire. At this point, there are no casualties. Today, three U.S. fighter jets were actually shot down over our ally Kuwait in what was apparently an act of Kuwaiti friendly fire. All six crew members survived, thankfully. It’s emblematic, however, of the reckless, slapdash way the Trump administration has handled this conflict. The Iranian Red Crescent Society humanitarian group says the death toll in their country has topped 500, and that includes a death toll of at least 150 from a reported strike at a girls elementary school. At least 10 people have died in Israel, according to officials there today. Today, the official death toll for American service-members increased to six. Yesterday, Donald Trump said they would not be the last. Trump’s tone in talking about the dead U.S. service-members, the one who lost their lives and the ones who may lose their lives in the future as just part of what happens in war, is representative of the shocking glibness with which Trump has handled this entire war. In fact, he did not even speak publicly until today, the third day of this conflict. And that’s because Trump spent the weekend at his Florida golf house in West Palm Beach. He launched a massive military undertaking, an unprovoked war of choice in the middle of the night from behind some hastily hung curtains in his vacation home, looking absolutely exhausted, I might add, wearing a ridiculous USA baseball cap. Obviously in the midst of an operational security nightmare, one might wonder, can any Mar-a-Lago guests just swing by and poke their head in to take a look at the big poster showing the location of all of our military personnel and the targets we’re going for? Is it cool to wear an Apple Watch and bring your iPhone into the supposedly secure facility near all the dancing? Those are real questions.

Watch above via MS NOW’s All In with Chris Hayes.

