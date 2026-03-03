Joe Scarborough Fumes Trump Allies ‘Can’t Get Their Stories Straight’ on Iran War ‘Justification’: ‘We’re Looking Stupid!’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough fumed that ranking members of the Trump administration and key allies were making the U.S. “look stupid” because they “can’t get their stories straight” on their “shifting justification” for strikes against Iran.

The crew began by rolling back a clip of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who argued to the press that if the U.S. didn’t attack Iran first, the regime would respond by attacking Israel before targeting U.S. bases in the region. In another clip, House Speaker Mike Johnson framed the attacks as designed to “preemptively” keep U.S. installations and bases safe.

Mocking the pair, Scarborough compared them to schoolboys being quizzed by a teacher on a book that they hadn’t read and ripped the responses as “stupid.”

I recognize that look and their eyes, that was a look that I would have when I was in college and my professor was asking me my take on The Odyssey and I said, ‘exquisite writing, exquisite writing’ and then I would ramble. Those are two of the stupidest answers I’ve ever heard in my life. Marco Rubio just said, of Israel, that they were the preeminent threat. The preeminent threat was Israel, attacking Iran, so we had to attack.

The host then played out the rationale as a bar brawl, quipping:

‘Hey, so why did you walk into the bar and punch the bartender in the face?’ ‘Because my friend was about to do that. So I had to punch him because I knew after my friend punched him he was going to –’ This makes no sense. Anyway, it certainly makes no sense geopolitically. It’s stupid. I can’t imagine justifications for the war being stupider. They were doing much better just saying ‘[Iran’s] the epicenter of terrorism since 1979. They had to be taken out.’ But this is getting insane now.

After some input from co-host Willie Geist, Scarborough rounded again:

No, none of this makes.., I mean, this is the most, I think this is the most significant decision we’ve made to go to war since 2003 when George W. Bush decided to go to war in Iraq and they can’t even get their justification for that. They can’t get their story straight. And somebody, anybody, needs to get them together because we’re looking stupid in front of the world right now.

Watch above via MS NOW.

