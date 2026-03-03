Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) told MS NOW’s Chris Hayes that the United States is no longer a “world power.”

Appearing on Monday night’s edition of All In, the Arizona senator was unsparing in his criticism of the U.S. strike on Iran — and fuming about comments from Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

In a Monday press conference, Rubio said, “it was abundantly clear that if Iran came under attack by anyone — the United States, or Israel, or anyone — they were going to respond, and respond against the United States…We knew that there was going to be an Israeli action. We knew that that would precipitate an attack against American forces. And we knew that if we didn’t preemptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties.”

Gallego, in an X post Monday afternoon, responded to those comments by saying, “So Netanyahu now decides when we go to war? So much for America First.”

The senator followed up Monday night by telling Hayes, “I guess we’re not a world power anymore.”

He added, “it just drove me mad, the fact that these guys just went to war on somebody else’s word … that really pisses me off.”

Gallego, who served in the Iraq War in the U.S. Marine Corps, condemned the decision to send troops into combat “without any real thought about what they’re doing” — amid news that six service members have been killed in the attack.

“Young American men and women are dying because of these idiots, right?” Gallego said. “These idiots that are just willing to sacrifice U.S. men, U.S. women, without any real thought about what they’re doing and what the consequences are going to bring to these families.”

The senator went on to rip President Donald Trump — accusing him of a lack of planning on a complex operation.

“This president hasn’t planned longer than a couple of days,” Gallego said. “To keep saying it’s going to be a day, day two, two weeks, four weeks, five weeks, who the heck plans wars like that? That is not professionalism. That is not top-rate military planning for all outcomes. And that’s why there’s six men dead and maybe even more going forward, because this administration did not plan for it.”

He added, “This was not at all thought through because we were following another country’s lead to follow their national interests and not our national interests.”

Watch above, via MS NOW.

