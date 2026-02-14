MS NOW’s Stephanie Ruhle Calls Out Trump Crypto ‘Grift’ on Bill Maher Show

MS NOW host Stephanie Ruhle called out President Donald Trump and his family over their crypto “grift after comedian and pundit Bill Maher blamed the currency for facilitating crimes like the Nancy Guthrie abduction.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was Jonathan Haidt, social psychologist and professor at NYU Stern School of Business and co-author of “The Amazing Generation: Your Guide to Fun and Freedom in a Screen-Filled World.”

The panel guests were Stephanie Ruhle, host of MS NOW’s “The 11th Hour” and co-host of the YouTube series “It’s Happening with Velshi & Ruhle”; and retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, author, former United States National Security Advisor, and a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

During the panel segment, Maher railed against cryptocurrency, and Ruhle tied it in with the Trump family:

BILL MAHER: It’s all money laundering. Crypto is money laundering. You take real money and you buy this fake money, which is a pool of untraceable funds you can do anything with. That’s why criminals use it for sex trafficking and drug trafficking and kidnapping and other criminal enterprise. And then you, whatever, they do whatever you want. And then, you can buy back the profit with your real money. MS NOW’S STEPHANIE RUHLE: Eric Trump said it in broad daylight, the reason the Trump family got involved in crypto was following January 6th when banks said, “we’re taking a break from you.”. So when actually real regulated financial institutions said, We’re taking a break. That’s when they turned to crypto. And when they realized what a super grift and phenomenal hustle it was, they went all in. And when you bring up Binance, that’s the founder, CZ, right? This guy was sentenced to prison. He then buys a huge stake in the Trump family crypto business, World Liberty Financial, and poof, he’s out of jail! He now is still one of the largest holders of Trump meme coins, as well as the business. I’m seeing a pattern here. How do you think the Trump Family is up $4 billion in a year?

Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

