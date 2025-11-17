‘My Version of Hell’: Republican Senator Cracks Up MAGA Podcaster When Asked If Wants to go on The View

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Do not hold your breath waiting for Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) to be the next Republican who goes on The View.

Kennedy, during an appearance on conservative commentator Benny Johnson’s show on Monday, made it clear there is no chance he will be sitting down with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and the rest of the View crew.

Johnson asked him directly, “Will you be going on The View?”

“I will not be going on The View, I will not be going on The View,” Kennedy said twice. “In fact, my version of hell is being required to watch re-runs of The View for the rest of eternity.”

That response cracked up Johnson, who then said he was going to start a petition to get the senator on the ABC show. “I think it would probably be their highest ratings ever,” Johnson said.

Kennedy’s answer comes a few weeks after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) went on The View. MTG told the show she “yelled” at House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) over what she believed was a lack of focus on healthcare costs. Behar also pushed Greene on becoming a Democrat, but MTG said that would not happen.

Her appearance on the program came as MTG ripped Republicans a few times recently, leading up to her very public split with President Donald Trump last week over the Administration’s approach to files on dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein. Trump dubbed Greene a “traitor” and a “disgrace” to the Republican party on Saturday.

Kennedy shared his take on the MTG-Trump rift on The Benny Show, saying he’d like the two to have a private meeting, “share a hug, share a cup of hot cocoa, [and] try to work it out.”

He argued the fighting “doesn’t help either one of ’em. And the president is going to win this fight, I mean, the congresswoman is smart enough to understand that.”

