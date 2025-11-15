Trump Wakes Up Raging At Marjorie Taylor Greene After Friday Night Bombardment

President Donald Trump woke up raging at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after a night of bombarding her with attacks amid her defiance over the Epstein Files.

Rep. Greene has long been an outspoken ally and booster of President Trump, but the government shutdown has seen her take her own party to task on the issue of health care, and defy Trump with her vocal support for releasing the Epstein Files. Her growing defiance landed her a guest spot on The View recently.

Trump started right in on Greene Saturday morning with a pair of Truth Social posts attacking her anew. First, he changed her last name to “Brown”:

Lightweight Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Brown (Green grass turns Brown when it begins to ROT!), betrayed the entire Republican Party when she turned Left, performed poorly on the pathetic View, and became the RINO that we all know she always was. Just another Fake politician, no different than Rand Paul Jr. (Thomas Massie), who got caught being a full fledged Republican In Name Only (RINO)! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

After reposting another attack, Trump wrote “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Green is a disgrace to our GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY!”

The attacks come after a night of brawling over the Epstein Files. On Friday night, Trump slammed Greene on Truth Social in a lengthy rant over what he described as her “antics” over “the past few weeks,” including that seat at The View’s table.

Greene responded with a lengthy post of her own that included screenshots of text messages with Trump and a senior staffer.

In a rapid–fire series of posts, Trump posted screenshots of his supporters attacking Greene in the comments. One user wrote:

You’ve literally been all over the map since he told you the truth: you’re not built for the Senate and you never will be. You speak on things wildly without having any deep understanding of any subject you speak on. Your DOGE Subcommittee was a complete failure, and the most successful part of it was a freshman Congressman from Texas. You have done nothing but opportunistically let liberals pass you around like a cheap political football on television for media hits where they sing your praises and pretend that you are being bold and “asking great questions.” You have no solutions, you’re a grandstander, and now you’re being called out for it. Best of luck, you’re going to need it.

Another post read:

You chose your side you joined the Democrats you want to better your political future in 2028 instead of helping President Trump fix this country which is why we voted for him again Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. I’m sure Whoopi’s always going to hire you on The View

That post included images of MTG’s appearance on the show.

Another user simply wrote “Your political future just ended.”

Greene was instrumental in the success of a discharge petition that will force a vote on releasing the Epstein Files next week.