‘OMG’: Pete Hegseth Roasted for Bonkers Answer on Iran Blocking the Strait of Hormuz

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faced a fierce backlash on Friday over an answer about Iran blocking the Strait of Hormuz he gave during a Pentagon press conference.

Hegseth, a former Fox News weekend morning show host, took questions from the press about the ongoing Operation Epic Fury and was asked about concerns of rising oil prices as Iranian forces continue to attack tankers in the strait.

“The only thing prohibiting transit in the straits right now is Iran shooting at shipping. It is open for transit should Iran not do that,” Hegseth said in his reply. The two sentences were quickly clipped on social media and received a bevy of scathing replies.

The full context of Hegseth’s comments included him adding little additional substance:

Now, there’s a reason why we chose, as one of our primary objectives, to destroy the Navy. We understood the ability to interdict shipping is something Iran has done for 40 years. It’s key terrain. They’ve used it as leverage. The world is seeing what they’ll do. To fight back in that context, and so we’ve heard them talk about taking various measures. And we’re planning for all of them, so we have a plan for every option here. We’re working with our interagency partners, and that’s a strait we’re not gonna allow to remain contested or with a lack of flow of commercial goods. So we’re aware of that. We’re laser focused on our military objectives, but also want to make sure our partners across this government understand. We’re working with you to make sure that energy flows, and that’s an important part.

Hegseth also told reporters at the briefing that on the Straight of Hormuz issue, “We have been dealing with it, and don’t need to worry about it.”

Wall Street Journal chief foreign-affairs correspondent Yaroslav Trofimov shared the clip of Hegseth’s remark and added, “OMG.”

Foreign policy analyst Jimmy Rushton added, “I’m genuinely struggling to find words to adequately describe how stupid this is.”

I'm genuinely struggling to find words to adequately describe how stupid this is. https://t.co/DOMRbSYhqv — Jimmy Rushton (@JimmySecUK) March 13, 2026

Below are some additional reactions:

I will say one thing: nothing demonstrates the value of military history, the staff and war colleges, and reading military theory like watching a war conducted by a bunch of guys who skipped all of that in favor of 'manliness' and push-ups. https://t.co/Vaepnixp8D — "Online Rent-a-Sage" Bret Devereaux (@BretDevereaux) March 13, 2026

Seriously he did say that. This is not parody. The more I see of the Trump team, the more my anger shifts from them to the voters who put them there. https://t.co/8Fd23eB0i6 — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) March 13, 2026

This statement alone qualifies Hegseth as the most brilliant military analyst of his generation. Murdoch’s loss is Tehran’s gain. https://t.co/YMid4CZOYR — Mouin Rabbani (@MouinRabbani) March 13, 2026

They’re calling it the world’s stupidest empire https://t.co/CJKLFP2QK7 — Tiberius (@tiberiusfiles) March 13, 2026

I'm losing it man. I'm losing it. https://t.co/z2box42V6I — Marko Jukic (@mmjukic) March 13, 2026

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