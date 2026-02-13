Trump’s EPA Chief Lee Zeldin Calls Climate Change a ‘Con Job’ Used To ‘Train Activists’ With Taxpayer Dollars

President Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lee Zeldin called climate change a “con job” meant to divert taxpayer funds to pay for the training of more environmental activists.

Zeldin appeared on Fox News’s America’s Newsroom Friday to discuss the Trump administration’s rolling back of Obama-era greenhouse gas policies by nullifying the 2009 Obama EPA Endangerment Finding.

According to Fox News Digital, “‘The 2009 development was an EPA finding that carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide and three other greenhouse gases ‘endanger the public health and welfare of current and future generations’ under the Clean Air Act — leading to a slew of new restrictions and regulations.”

“The administration is calling it the largest red tape removal in American history,” said Fox News host Bill Hemmer.

Hemmer then quoted The New York Post’s Miranda Devine who wrote, “‘Cheap, abundant energy fueled America’s prosperity…As we keep sailing past the various doomsday deadlines set by climate shucksters from Al Gore to Greta Thunberg, the public is waking up to the hoax.'”

Hemmer asked Zelden, “Do you believe the talk of climate change is a hoax?”

“When you are putting forth tens of billions of dollars to pay off your well-connected former Obama and Biden admin officials and Democratic donors wasting taxpayer dollars, yeah, that’s a problem,” Zeldin began. “Trillions of dollars of regulation and costs on American families, that’s a big problem.”

Zelden continued, “It has been a con job of using this for more power and control. For example, they push environmental justice. They appropriate a dollar, and rather than remediating an environmental issue with it, they want to spend the dollar on an activist group to train other activists to come be activists and advocate in D.C. to get more money so that they can advocate. I mean, try to wrap your head around the way the money’s wasted.”

“Sounds circular,” Hemmer said. “These waters run deep, that’s what I take from all of this.”

Former President Barack Obama denounced the Trump administration’s move, writing that without the endangerment finding, “we’ll be less safe, less healthy and less able to fight climate change — all so the fossil fuel industry can make even more money.”

Watch the clip above via America’s Newsroom on Fox News.

