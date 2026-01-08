Nancy Mace Shocks Maria Bartiromo With Claim ICE Agent Who Shot Renee Good Was Limping

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) claimed Thursday that the ICE agent who shot and killed Renee Good was seen on video “limping” as he backed away from the Minneapolis mother’s van.

Mace told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo that the viral videos convinced her that Good was engaging in “an act of domestic terrorism” when she was shot and killed by ICE agents.

“I would encourage folks to look at the third video that came out that shows the front of the van,” Mace said. “It appears that the ICE agent was struck by the car in the first video that you just showed, you can see the agent limping away after he fired shots.”

Mace’s assertion surprised Bartiromo, who exclaimed, “Oh!”

When slowed down, the video shows the agent in question cautiously taking about five steps before seemingly walking without trouble toward the van.

“These were, it appears, to be paid agitators,” Mace said. “And this is what happens when you have Democrats and people on the left vilifying and dehumanizing our cops, our law enforcement, ICE agents. Defunding police departments across the country, calling them Nazis and fascists.”

“Unbelievable!” Bartiromo exclaimed. “I mean, we gotta look at all angles of this video. Your colleagues on the left, the Democrats, are saying this is murder. That’s exactly what AOC said yesterday. So, we want to see the investigation play out.”

“Absolutely,” Mace agreed.

Immediately after the shooting Wednesday, President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended the ICE agent’s actions as self-defense.

However, when Trump reviewed the video with reporters from The New York Times, his certainty that Good “ran over” the ICE agent seemed to falter.

According to the reporters, White House aide Natalie Harpe ran the video in slow motion. It did not clearly show an officer being run over.

“Well… I – the way I look at it…” Trump said while watching, before adding, “It’s a terrible scene. I think it’s horrible to watch. No, I hate to see it.”

Watch the clip above via Mornings With Maria on Fox News.