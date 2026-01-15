‘Negative! Negative! Negative!’ Harry Enten Amazed By How Long Trump’s Been ‘Underwater Like The NJ Jets’

CNN’s data guru Harry Enten expressed his amazement Thursday at just how long President Donald Trump has polled in negative territory with the American people.

“Look across the board. Just look at Donald Trump’s net approval rating. Negative! Negative! Negative! Negative!” Enten began, citing polls from Quinnipiac, Yahoo, Ipsos, and AP-NORC.

Enten added that there was “no real change in the aggregate” from the month before, declaring, “Trump is underwater like the New Jersey Jets!”

Enten then addressed John Berman’s question, “How long has he been underwater?

“We are talking about every single day in my aggregate of polls since March 12th of 2025,” Enten said. “In terms of days in a row, we are talking about 310 days in a row that Donald Trump’s net approval rating has been in the negative. And that is why, of course, I bring back the New Jersey Jets.”

Berman then asked on which issues Trump was doing well.

“None of them, really,” Enten declared. “He’s doing poorly on all of them.”

Enten listed off immigration, foreign policy, the economy, trade/tariffs, and the Epstein case, showing all numbers in the red.

“And we really haven’t spoken about the Epstein case in a while, but 38 points underwater,” Enten said.

Berman interjected, “With the Epstein case so low, that very first sentence you said there they might like — we haven’t spoken about the Epstein case in a while with all these other things. With all these other things going on, it hasn’t received a lot of focus.”

“Perhaps the only good news for him,” Enten quipped.

On the economy, Berman pointed out that Fed Chair Jerome Powell was key to boosting ratings on the economy, but he’s now being investigated by the Department of Justice over testimony he gave Congress on a Federal Reserve building project. Powell claims the investigation was due to Trump’s continued desire to slash interest rates.

“Yeah, you know Donald Trump wants to get Jay Powell out as the Fed chair,” Enten said. “But just take a look here. The chance that that happens before May, just 8% at this point, according to the prediction market. So again, it’s just universally at this point bad news for Donald Trump across the board.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.