Nikki Haley Lauds Trump’s Iran War, But Warns Russia Could Be the ‘Biggest Winner’

Nikki Haley, President Donald Trump’s former U.N. ambassador and presidential primary rival, joined Fox News’ America’s Newsroom on Tuesday to discuss the latest developments in the war with Iran.

“Just as a last question — China. I think it feels like they’re just sitting back, watching all of this and waiting. What do you look to, or think about, when regarding China in this conflict?” asked anchor Dana Perino.

“You know what they’re watching the most? How Taiwan is dealing with the energy hold. Taiwan’s now going more to coal. They’re trying to figure it out. They’re watching how Taiwan is acting under the pressures of the energy situation. But I also think — if you notice, they did all of this for Iran, and they’re saying this should end because it’s obviously putting pressure on China — but they’re not necessarily being overt in their actions,” Haley replied, adding:

I think Russia’s probably the biggest winner in this, because oil prices have gone up, and now doing deals with India and getting their oil moving again. They’re the ones that — and no U.S. pressure on Ukraine-Russia right now.

“We’re moving big pieces here, aren’t we?” added Bill Hemmer.

“We’re moving big pieces, but this is doable. This is something that Iran is going in the right direction on. I think pulling back on Russia and putting pressure on China is going to be important, and getting the regional allies and our European allies to understand: look, we’re all dependent on this from a global economy standpoint, so let’s all step in and finish this,” Haley replied, concluding:

I mean, the idea that we could have peace in the Middle East for the first time — it’s pretty remarkable. They’re almost there, but it’s going to require a little bit of patience with the U.S. public. The key is: you want to maintain a strong military. You don’t want to maintain a war. But if you’re going to do it, do it right and finish.

“Is the U.N. irrelevant right now?” Perino followed up.

“The U.N. has been irrelevant for a long time. And the fact that all they’ve done is complain about how the U.S. and Israel have caused all this global economic mess just shows how shortsighted they are,” replied Haley as the interview ended.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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