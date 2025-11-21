Dem Lawmakers Report Trump to Capitol Police After He Wildly Posted About Their Executions

At least three Democratic lawmakers have reported President Donald Trump to Capitol Police as of Friday, after his wild Thursday Truth Social rant accusing six members of the party of “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH.”

Per reporting by Axios and The Washington Post, Representatives Jason Crow (D-CO), Chris Deluzio (D-PA), and Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) have all filed complaints with the Capitol Police, with both Crow and Deluzio requesting investigations into the president.

Trump’s initial posts came after six Democratic lawmakers — Crow, Deluzio, Houlahan, Rep. Maggie Goodlander (D-NH), Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), and Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) — collaborated on a video urging members of the military and intelligence community to “stand up for our laws and Constitution” and to “refuse illegal orders.” Notably, all of the aforementioned are veterans of the military or intelligence worlds themselves.

Per its email to Capitol Police, obtained by Axios, Crow’s office is reporting four of Trump’s Truth Social Posts. In “the first threat,” reads the email, “he claims the Congressman, and his fellow veteran Members of Congress, ‘should be ARRESTED and PUT ON TRIAL.”

It continues, “The President followed up with another post at 9:17 AM ET that says … ‘SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP??? President DJT.’ The President posts again at 9:21 AM ET, where he claims the behavior is ‘SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!'”

“Lastly,” the email reads, “the President re-posted a Truth Social post by one of his followers that says ‘HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD !!’.”

“All of these posts by the President of the United States are intimidating, threatening, and concerning,” wrote Crow’s office. “Our congressional offices have seen a significant uptick in calls and emails with violent rhetoric and additional threats.”

A spokesperson for Deluzio’s office, Zoe Bluffstone, told The Post that Deluzio’s report echoed the language from Crow’s.

Additionally, during a Friday appearance on The Daily Blast With Greg Sargent podcast, Rep. Houlahan described the president’s posts as a “threat to her safety.” Sen. Slotkin told journalist Aaron Parnas on Thursday that her office has “gotten hundreds and hundreds, if not closer to a thousand, tough threats and messages,” adding that she’s been given 24/7 security.

During a Friday morning appearance on Fox host Brian Kilmeade’s radio show, Trump clarified that, “I’m not threatening death, but I think they are in serious trouble. In the old days, it was death.”