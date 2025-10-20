‘No, No, No, No!’ Steve Bannon Rips Marco Rubio for Wearing a Yarmulke in Israel

Ex-Trump adviser and MAGA media superstar Steve Bannon ripped Secretary of State Marco Rubio a new one on Monday for wearing a yarmulke during a recent visit to Israel.

“When [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu fired on Qatar, and I’m Qatar’s biggest critic cause of the Muslim Brotherhood, but when they fired on Qatar and tried to kill the Hamas negotiating team, President Trump saw how the entire Iran situation was about killing the negotiating team that was supposed to meet with [Steve] Witkoff on that Sunday. They went off on Thursday,” began Bannon. “He’d had enough, he sent Marco over. What’s the first-, he sent Marco over to give it to him with barrels. This is not acceptable, you’re not gonna do this.”

He continued:

President Trump signed an executive order with an Article V protection — think about that for a second — Article V protection for Qatar because of that. He sent Rubio over there, what’s the next thing we see of Rubio? He’s there with [Mike] Huckabee and Netanyahu at the Wailing Wall with a yarmulke on, putting the note in and no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no! You’re there to send a message! The message is we’ve had a belly full of this and it’s not gonna happen anymore. You’re not an ally, you’re a protectorate, and you’re gonna act like a protectorate. If you don’t that, then go do it yourself. If you want a Greater Israel project, we’re not gonna stop you, but we’re not gonna support it.

BANNON: When Netanyahu fired on Qatar, Trump sent Rubio to deliver a message. No more rogue strikes; Israel is a protectorate, not a puppet master. And what did Rubio do? Posed at the Wailing Wall with a yarmulke. Weak. America First means backbone, not photo ops. pic.twitter.com/Nx9ImCegJb — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) October 20, 2025

— —