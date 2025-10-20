‘Walking Middle Finger’: George Santos Victim Denounces Trump Over Fraudster’s Commutation

A U.S. Navy veteran who accused former congressman George Santos (R-NY) of stealing thousands of dollars meant for his dying dog ripped President Donald Trump for letting Santos out of prison, saying the president was now a “walking middle finger” to veterans.

That was just one of several sharp comments an emotional Rich Osthoff made during an appearance on MSNBC’s Chris Jansing Reports on Monday. Osthoff told Chris Jansing he has not eaten since Trump freed Santos from his seven year prison sentence late last Friday — and that he was still livid about it three days later.

“I was really just sick to my stomach, for the president of the United States to stick me in the gut with a knife — and every other veteran and every other military member to get a knife in the gut,” Osthoff said. “He also knifed Holocaust victims, Holocaust survivors, and 9/11 survivors and victims by letting this guy out this early. He should have done at least half of his seven years. This is disgraceful.”

Osthoff then said this was another example “in the long line of [Trump’s] disrespect” for the military. He then mentioned Trump had referred to dead soldiers as “suckers and losers” — a claim Trump has repeatedly denied.

Santos, before Trump canceled his sentence, was serving 7 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud after being criminally indicted on 13 federal charges.

Osthoff has previously accused Santos of raising $3,000 on GoFundMe in 2016 for the vet’s dying service dog; Santos, instead of giving the cash to Osthoff, kept the dough, and the dog ended up dying from its illness, Osthoff claimed. Santos has never been charged based on Osthoff’s accusations.

Jansing, between answers from Osthoff, read from the Justice Department’s press release when Santos was initially sentenced. It said it wanted his prison term to serve as a “warning” to other lawmakers about the pitfalls of fabricating much of their history.

When she asked Osthoff what message he believed Trump’s commutation sent, he called it a “complete travesty” from a “rogue” president.

“It’s shameful and a disgrace, and I’m almost ashamed that I served my country now. This is not the country I raised my hand three times to re-enlist for. That man disrespects the military and veterans and just about everybody that doesn’t wear a red hat every single day. He’s a walking middle finger,” said Osthoff.

Watch above via MSNBC.